13 January 2026,

Tuesday

National News

Blinkit Scraps 10-Minute Delivery Promise After Government Intervention

Following a strike by gig workers, the government has abolished the 10-minute delivery rule. Blinkit has removed the 10-minute delivery claim from all its brands.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 13, 2026

Blinkit 10-minute delivery (File Photo)

The nationwide strike by gig workers has been successful today. Following the strike, the government has taken a significant step towards the safety of delivery boys. The rule of 10-minute delivery for online orders has now been completely abolished.

Major Relief for Delivery Partners

Following the intervention of Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Blinkit has removed the 10-minute delivery claim from all its brands. Prior to this, platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy, Zomato, and Zepto exerted pressure on delivery boys for faster deliveries, which was increasing road accidents and safety risks.

Decision Taken for Partners' Safety

The Union Minister held a meeting with officials from these companies and emphasised prioritising the safety of delivery partners and removing the time limit. The government sent a clear message that no delivery boy's life should be put at risk under the pressure of fast delivery.

Decision Taken After Strike

After the meeting, all companies assured that they would remove the delivery time limit from their brand advertisements and social media posts. This step came after the gig workers' strike on December 31 and their demand for safety.

Related Topics

Business news

Published on:

13 Jan 2026 03:46 pm

News / National News / Blinkit Scraps 10-Minute Delivery Promise After Government Intervention

