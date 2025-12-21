21 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

T20 World Cup 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

BNP Leader's House Set Ablaze by Violent Mob, 7-Year-Old Girl Burnt Alive

A mob set fire to the house of a Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader. The leader's 7-year-old daughter died in this attack. Read the full story...

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

Bangladesh violence

Image: Bloomberg

Bangladesh is once again engulfed in flames of violence. A mob set fire to the house of Belal Hossain, a leader of former PM Khaleda Zia's party. Amidst this arson, a seven-year-old daughter of the BNP leader died after being burnt, while her two other daughters are battling for their lives.

The BNP leader resides in Laxmipur in the Chittagong Division. He holds the position of Assistant Organizing Secretary for the party in the Bhairabganj Union. On Friday night, while Belal and his family were fast asleep, some individuals locked the main door and set Belal's house ablaze by pouring petrol.

Before the BNP leader's family could comprehend what was happening, the fire engulfed the entire house. Due to the locked door, no one could escape. Belal's seven-year-old daughter, Aisha Akhtar, died on the spot in the fire. Belal and his two other daughters, Bithi Akhtar and Smriti Akhtar, sustained severe injuries.

BNP condemns the incident

According to Bangladeshi media, the injured daughters, Bithi and Smriti, have been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Bangladesh for treatment. Meanwhile, Belal is undergoing treatment in Laxmipur. The BNP has condemned the arson. Hasibur Rahman, Joint Convener of BNP, stated that terrorists set the fire by pouring petrol. He added that the door was also locked beforehand, and the terrorists carried out this act as part of a plan. We demand the immediate arrest of those involved in this incident.

Bangladesh Police's statement on the incident

Bangladesh Police have also issued a statement regarding the incident. Mohammad Wahid Parvez, Officer-in-Charge of Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station, confirmed that one child died in the arson, while other family members are severely injured. The police officer stated that they are investigating whether the house was deliberately set on fire as part of a plan.

Violence following the death of Osman Hadi

Violence erupted in Bangladesh following the death of Osman Hadi. Several government buildings in Bangladesh, including the office of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party, were vandalised. Many media channels were also set on fire.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

21 Dec 2025 04:05 pm

English News / National News / BNP Leader's House Set Ablaze by Violent Mob, 7-Year-Old Girl Burnt Alive

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.