BNP Leader's House Set Ablaze by Violent Mob, 7-Year-Old Girl Burnt Alive

According to Bangladeshi media, the injured daughters, Bithi and Smriti, have been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Bangladesh for treatment. Meanwhile, Belal is undergoing treatment in Laxmipur. The BNP has condemned the arson. Hasibur Rahman, Joint Convener of BNP, stated that terrorists set the fire by pouring petrol. He added that the door was also locked beforehand, and the terrorists carried out this act as part of a plan. We demand the immediate arrest of those involved in this incident.