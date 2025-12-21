BNP Leader's House Set Ablaze by Violent Mob, 7-Year-Old Girl Burnt Alive

Image: Bloomberg
Bangladesh is once again engulfed in flames of violence. A mob set fire to the house of Belal Hossain, a leader of former PM Khaleda Zia's party. Amidst this arson, a seven-year-old daughter of the BNP leader died after being burnt, while her two other daughters are battling for their lives.
The BNP leader resides in Laxmipur in the Chittagong Division. He holds the position of Assistant Organizing Secretary for the party in the Bhairabganj Union. On Friday night, while Belal and his family were fast asleep, some individuals locked the main door and set Belal's house ablaze by pouring petrol.
Before the BNP leader's family could comprehend what was happening, the fire engulfed the entire house. Due to the locked door, no one could escape. Belal's seven-year-old daughter, Aisha Akhtar, died on the spot in the fire. Belal and his two other daughters, Bithi Akhtar and Smriti Akhtar, sustained severe injuries.
According to Bangladeshi media, the injured daughters, Bithi and Smriti, have been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Bangladesh for treatment. Meanwhile, Belal is undergoing treatment in Laxmipur. The BNP has condemned the arson. Hasibur Rahman, Joint Convener of BNP, stated that terrorists set the fire by pouring petrol. He added that the door was also locked beforehand, and the terrorists carried out this act as part of a plan. We demand the immediate arrest of those involved in this incident.
Bangladesh Police have also issued a statement regarding the incident. Mohammad Wahid Parvez, Officer-in-Charge of Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station, confirmed that one child died in the arson, while other family members are severely injured. The police officer stated that they are investigating whether the house was deliberately set on fire as part of a plan.
Violence erupted in Bangladesh following the death of Osman Hadi. Several government buildings in Bangladesh, including the office of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party, were vandalised. Many media channels were also set on fire.
