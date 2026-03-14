Heavy Rain Expected from March 14-17, IMD Issues Alert

Weather Department Issues Alert (File Photo)
Heavy Rain Alert: Amidst the scorching heat, the weather in the country's capital Delhi, Rajasthan, and several other states changed once again on Friday due to the influence of a Western Disturbance. A spell of rain and strong winds has begun in the northeastern states. For the next four days, most parts of the north-west, central, and north-east regions of the country will experience rain with thunderstorms and strong winds.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain and strong winds in different parts from March 14 to 17. On Friday, cloudy skies in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh provided partial relief from heatwaves and high temperatures. The temperature in the plains of North-West India has dropped by 3-5 degrees Celsius, and in the Western Himalayas by 4-6 degrees Celsius.
According to the IMD, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms was recorded on Friday in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and the northern regions of West Bengal. Light snowfall and rain were recorded in the Himalayan ranges of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, and Uttarakhand. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the northeastern states until March 16.
From Saturday onwards, scattered to widespread rain and snowfall will occur in Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal, and Uttarakhand in North-West India. From Saturday to Monday, scattered rain with thunderstorms and strong winds is expected in many parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, and Punjab, and in some places in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, with a possibility of hailstorms.
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