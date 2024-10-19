Large-Scale Extortion Uncovered on Kaushambi Highway, Several Officials Suspected

Extortion was done from vehicles carrying gravel, sand, and stones

Extortion busted on highway: Around 300 large vehicles carrying gravel, sand, and stones pass through the highway in Kaushambi every day. Most of these vehicles are overloaded. The extortionists would charge 5000 rupees per vehicle as a “toll” at a fixed rate. Some vehicles even had a fixed monthly “fee” to be allowed to ply overloaded.

Many agents were involved in the racket



Several agents were involved in getting overloaded vehicles cleared by the authorities. Their modus operandi was to “settle” with regular vehicles and get their entries cleared by the police, transport, and mining departments. After that, officials from these departments would not stop these vehicles. After the TSI’s arrest, the agents are now trying to distance themselves from the government officials involved in the racket.