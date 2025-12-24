24 December 2025,

Wednesday

National News

Delhi Metro to Get 13 New Stations as Modi Government Gifts Expansion Ahead of Christmas

The Central Government has approved Phase-VA expansion of the Delhi Metro, which will cost ₹12,015 crore and create a new 16 km corridor.

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 24, 2025

Delhi Metro Expansion (Image: Patrika)

Delhi Metro new Stations: Millions of passengers in Delhi-NCR have received significant relief just before the new year. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Phase-VA expansion project of the Delhi Metro. The total cost of this project will be ₹12,015 crore, and it will extend the Delhi Metro network to over 400 kilometres.

6.5 Million Passengers to Benefit

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated during the cabinet briefing that this expansion will further strengthen Delhi's lifeline. Currently, the Delhi Metro network spans approximately 395 kilometres and serves around 6.5 million passengers daily.

Project Highlights

  • Total Length: 16 kilometres
  • New Stations: 13 (10 underground, 3 elevated)
  • Completion Timeline: 3 years

Main Corridor and Stations

  • RK Ashram
  • Shivaji Stadium
  • Central Secretariat
  • Kartavya Path
  • India Gate
  • War Memorial/High Court-Barakhamba Road
  • Bharat Mandapam
  • Indraprastha

Additionally, the Aerocity to Airport Terminal-1 and other smaller corridors are also included.

Benefits for Passengers and the Environment

The Central Vista area will benefit the most from this expansion. The Kartavya Path area will now be directly connected by the metro, providing convenience to approximately 60,000 central government employees and 200,000 daily visitors. This will also lead to reduced pollution and a decrease in the use of fossil fuels.

English News / National News / Delhi Metro to Get 13 New Stations as Modi Government Gifts Expansion Ahead of Christmas

