Dense Fog Disrupts Travel: 15 Flights Cancelled, 32 Trains Delayed

Flight (Image: ANI)
Flight Delay Due to Fog: A thick blanket of dense fog covered Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, severely reducing visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow Alert due to low visibility, which remained in effect until 9 AM. Fog conditions persist across several northern Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and the northeastern region.
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were severely affected due to the dense fog. Over 15 flights were cancelled, while more than 30 flights experienced delays. Several flights had to be rescheduled. Aircraft faced lengthy waits on the taxiway, leaving passengers stranded at the airport for hours.
Dehradun Airport has also issued an advisory due to low visibility. Flight operations are anticipated to be impacted here. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines before commencing their journey.
The fog has also impacted rail traffic. As many as 32 trains are currently running behind their scheduled departure times.
According to the Meteorological Department, fog conditions may persist in the coming days. Passengers are urged to check weather and transport status before planning their journeys. Vehicles are also moving at slow speeds on the roads, so caution is advised.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending