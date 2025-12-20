20 December 2025,

Saturday

National News

Dense Fog Disrupts Travel: 15 Flights Cancelled, 32 Trains Delayed

Amidst increasing fog, visibility has become extremely low, leading to the cancellation of over 15 flights and delays for more than 30 flights. Additionally, 32 trains are running behind their scheduled times.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

Flight (Image: ANI)

Flight Delay Due to Fog: A thick blanket of dense fog covered Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, severely reducing visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow Alert due to low visibility, which remained in effect until 9 AM. Fog conditions persist across several northern Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and the northeastern region.

Significant Impact on Air Travel

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were severely affected due to the dense fog. Over 15 flights were cancelled, while more than 30 flights experienced delays. Several flights had to be rescheduled. Aircraft faced lengthy waits on the taxiway, leaving passengers stranded at the airport for hours.

Advisory Issued for Dehradun Airport

Dehradun Airport has also issued an advisory due to low visibility. Flight operations are anticipated to be impacted here. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines before commencing their journey.

32 Indian Railways Trains Delayed

The fog has also impacted rail traffic. As many as 32 trains are currently running behind their scheduled departure times.

  • 12417 Prayagraj Express: 4 hours 2 minutes late
  • 12427 Rewa-Anand Vihar Terminal Express: 3 hours 10 minutes late
  • 22436 New Delhi-Banaras Vande Bharat Express: 30 minutes late
  • 12309 New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express: Approximately 4 hours late
  • 12275 Allahabad-New Delhi Humsafar Express: Approximately 4 hours late
  • 13257 Anand Vihar Terminus Jan Sadharan Express: 40 minutes late
  • 12565 Bihar Sampark Kranti Express: Approximately 5 hours late
  • 12393 Sampoorna Kranti Express: 4 hours 30 minutes late
  • 14117 Kalindi Express: 3 hours 2 minutes late
  • 12225 Kaifiyat Express: 5 hours 40 minutes late
  • 22823 New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express: 7 hours 48 minutes late
  • 15705 Champaran Humsafar Express: 6 hours 20 minutes late

Meteorological Department Issues Alert

According to the Meteorological Department, fog conditions may persist in the coming days. Passengers are urged to check weather and transport status before planning their journeys. Vehicles are also moving at slow speeds on the roads, so caution is advised.

Published on:

20 Dec 2025 11:07 am

