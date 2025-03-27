Earthquake Tremors Felt in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh

Earthquake in MP: Tremors were felt in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday afternoon.

Singrauli•Mar 27, 2025 / 07:12 pm• Patrika Desk

Earthquake in MP: Tremors were felt in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday afternoon. The National Center for Seismology confirmed the event. The earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale. The tremors occurred at 3:07 PM. The epicentre was 10 kilometres below the earth’s surface. The tremors were also felt in the districts surrounding Singrauli. People came out of their homes and sought shelter in safer places. However, no significant ground shaking was reported.

EQ of M: 3.5, On: 27/03/2025 15:07:59 IST, Lat: 24.21 N, Long: 82.57 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

District administration reports indicate no damage. Earthquakes measuring 3-7 on the Richter scale are considered minor. Previously, on 17 February, Singrauli experienced tremors measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale.