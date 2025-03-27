scriptEarthquake Tremors Felt in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh

Earthquake in MP: Tremors were felt in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday afternoon.

SingrauliMar 27, 2025 / 07:12 pm

Patrika Desk

earthquake in mp
Earthquake in MP: Tremors were felt in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday afternoon. The National Center for Seismology confirmed the event. The earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale.

The tremors occurred at 3:07 PM. The epicentre was 10 kilometres below the earth’s surface. The tremors were also felt in the districts surrounding Singrauli. People came out of their homes and sought shelter in safer places. However, no significant ground shaking was reported.
District administration reports indicate no damage. Earthquakes measuring 3-7 on the Richter scale are considered minor. Previously, on 17 February, Singrauli experienced tremors measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale.

News / National News / Earthquake Tremors Felt in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh

National News

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh

in 5 hours

Delhi government school results 2025: Class 3, 4, 5 results out, check here

Education News

Delhi government school results 2025: Class 3, 4, 5 results out, check here

in 5 hours

Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

Special

Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

6 hours ago

World's Largest Cricket Stadium Approved for Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh

Sports

World's Largest Cricket Stadium Approved for Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh

in 1 minute

Latest National News

Car Parked in Bhopal, Toll Tax Deducted in Haryana

National News

Car Parked in Bhopal, Toll Tax Deducted in Haryana

3 hours ago

Six Countries, Including US and UK, Restrict Travel to This Indian State

National News

Six Countries, Including US and UK, Restrict Travel to This Indian State

1 day ago

CBI Raid: Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s house raided, aides under probe

National News

CBI Raid: Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s house raided, aides under probe

1 day ago

Karnataka Launches AI-Based Attendance System: Selfies Mandatory

National News

Karnataka Launches AI-Based Attendance System: Selfies Mandatory

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.