Encounter Breaks Out in J&K’s Kishtwar, Security Forces on High Alert

According to intelligence reports, there is an apprehension of militant activities in several hilly districts of the Jammu division. Security agencies are already on alert in districts such as Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda, Udhampur, and Reasi. The dense forests and hilly terrain in these areas provide cover for terrorists, making operations challenging. Joint security forces have engaged in encounters with terrorists multiple times in the past, although terrorists have managed to escape by taking advantage of darkness and difficult geographical conditions.