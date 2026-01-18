Encounter Breaks Out in J&K’s Kishtwar, Security Forces on High Alert

Image: Patrika
Jammu and Kashmir has long been facing challenges related to terrorism, with militant activities in hilly and forested areas being a particular concern. Security forces are continuously trying to maintain control by conducting operations based on intelligence inputs. In this context, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, leading to an alert being declared across the entire region.
According to officials, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Singhpora area of Kishtwar district after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists. During the search operation, terrorists hiding in the forests suddenly opened fire. In response, security forces took positions and retaliated. Following this, an exchange of fire began from both sides, leading to an encounter.
Upon receiving information about the encounter, additional security forces were rushed to the spot. The entire area has been cordoned off and sealed to prevent the terrorists from escaping. Officials stated that the exchange of fire is ongoing in the area and the situation is being closely monitored. Local residents have been advised to stay in safe locations, and movement has been temporarily restricted.
According to intelligence reports, there is an apprehension of militant activities in several hilly districts of the Jammu division. Security agencies are already on alert in districts such as Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda, Udhampur, and Reasi. The dense forests and hilly terrain in these areas provide cover for terrorists, making operations challenging. Joint security forces have engaged in encounters with terrorists multiple times in the past, although terrorists have managed to escape by taking advantage of darkness and difficult geographical conditions.
A high-level review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir was held in New Delhi on January 8, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The presence of terrorists in hilly districts was discussed in detail during this meeting. Following this, security forces were instructed to conduct coordinated, continuous, and intelligence-based operations to eliminate terrorists and completely stop infiltration from the Line of Control and the international border.
