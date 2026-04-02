Explosion Outside Punjab BJP Office in Chandigarh, High Alert Declared

Explosion reported outside BJP state office in Chandigarh (Photo: Viral on X)
Chandigarh Blast: A loud explosion suddenly occurred outside the state headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) located in Sector 37, Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab and Haryana, on Wednesday evening.
The sound of this explosion was heard far and wide, after which the entire area was immediately thrown into a state of chaos, and people started fleeing to safer locations.
Upon receiving information about the incident, senior officials of the Chandigarh Police reached the spot with a heavy police force, and intensive investigations were immediately initiated. A special forensic team has also been called to the scene to collect evidence to determine the exact nature of the blast and the explosive material used in it.
According to preliminary information, there have been no reports of any casualties in this incident, but some two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles parked outside the office have suffered minor damage.
The incident is reported to have occurred around five o'clock on Wednesday evening, when normal work was underway in the office. According to eyewitnesses, the explosion took place near a scooter parked by the roadside. Upon receiving the information, fire brigade vehicles and the bomb disposal squad also immediately reached the spot. As a precautionary measure, security forces have evacuated the entire area for the public and erected barricades. Police officials stated that it would be premature to say anything definitively about the cause of the blast at this moment, but work is being carried out seriously, considering every aspect.
Immediately after this incident, a high alert has been declared across the entire city of Chandigarh. Police blockades have been intensified at all major intersections, entry, and exit routes of the city. A thorough search is being conducted of every suspicious vehicle and person entering or leaving. The administration has appealed to the public to maintain peace and not pay attention to any kind of rumours.
Local leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party have reacted strongly to this incident. Party officials have termed it a well-planned conspiracy to disrupt the city's atmosphere and spread terror. They have demanded that the Chandigarh administration and police arrest and severely punish the miscreants behind this incident as soon as possible. Meanwhile, there is an atmosphere of fear among the local residents due to this incident. The general public states that an explosion in such a peaceful and supposedly safe area of the city raises serious questions about law and order.
Chandigarh Police investigation teams are now engaged in scrutinising the footage from all CCTV cameras installed at and around the scene of the incident. The police are trying to ascertain who was present at the location at the time of the incident and whether any suspicious person had placed any explosive material there. Along with this, intelligence agencies have also been alerted. Forensic experts are collecting soil, vehicle fragments, and other chemical residues from the scene to send them to the laboratory to determine what kind of chemicals or explosives were used in the blast.
From a political and social perspective, the atmosphere in Punjab and Chandigarh has always been sensitive. In such a situation, an incident like this outside the state headquarters of a major political party poses a significant challenge for security agencies. Investigation agencies are also probing whether this incident is related to any recent political developments or the activities of any extremist group. This blast has occurred at a time when there is considerable activity surrounding various political and social issues in the country, hence the police are not ruling out any angle of terrorism or conspiracy and are maintaining vigilance at all levels.
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