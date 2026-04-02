Explosion Outside Punjab BJP Office in Chandigarh, High Alert Declared

Chandigarh Police investigation teams are now engaged in scrutinising the footage from all CCTV cameras installed at and around the scene of the incident. The police are trying to ascertain who was present at the location at the time of the incident and whether any suspicious person had placed any explosive material there. Along with this, intelligence agencies have also been alerted. Forensic experts are collecting soil, vehicle fragments, and other chemical residues from the scene to send them to the laboratory to determine what kind of chemicals or explosives were used in the blast.