17 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train and 4 New Amrit Bharat Trains Flagged Off, Find Out Which Train Your City Got?

These trains are specially designed for long-distance travel at affordable fares and will prove to be a boon for the middle class, students, and migrant labourers.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

Vande Bharat Sleeper

Vande Bharat Train (Image: Patrika)

On January 17, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Malda Town station in West Bengal. This train will run between Howrah (Kolkata) and Guwahati (Kamakhya), which will better connect Northeast India with the country's capital.

Country's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Flagged Off

Prime Minister Modi said on this occasion, "Today, another big step has been taken towards the modernisation of Indian Railways. This first Vande Bharat Sleeper train is connecting the land of Maa Kali to the land of Maa Kamakhya. In the coming times, this modern train will be expanded across the entire country." This train is equipped with modern facilities, including improved suspension, safety features, and comfortable sleeper coaches, which will make long overnight journeys smooth and comfortable. Along with this, the Railways has also gifted four new Amrit Bharat Express trains to West Bengal.

Specially Designed

These trains are specially designed for long-distance travel at affordable fares and will prove to be a boon for the middle class, students, and migrant labourers. The routes of the new trains are as follows:

New Jalpaiguri – Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express: This train will connect North Bengal to Tamil Nadu in South India. Better connectivity will be established between West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, which will boost tourism and trade.
New Jalpaiguri – Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express: This will reduce travel time by connecting the same region to a major city in South India.
Alipur Duar – SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express: This will provide a modern and comfortable travel option by connecting North Bengal to the technology capital of Karnataka.
Alipur Duar – Mumbai (Panvel) Amrit Bharat Express: This will connect West Bengal to the financial capital Mumbai, while also providing strong connectivity between Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

130 km/h Without Jerks

These Amrit Bharat Express trains are non-AC but are equipped with modern facilities such as charging points, bio-toilets, CCTV, and high speed (up to 130 km/h). Their aim is to ensure reliable long-distance travel at affordable fares.

The Prime Minister said on this occasion that these new trains will strengthen Purvodaya and the connectivity of the entire country. Railways is continuously working towards modernisation, which will provide a better experience to passengers.

Share the news:

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 05:52 pm

News / National News / First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train and 4 New Amrit Bharat Trains Flagged Off, Find Out Which Train Your City Got?

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.