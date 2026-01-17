First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train and 4 New Amrit Bharat Trains Flagged Off, Find Out Which Train Your City Got?

Prime Minister Modi said on this occasion, "Today, another big step has been taken towards the modernisation of Indian Railways. This first Vande Bharat Sleeper train is connecting the land of Maa Kali to the land of Maa Kamakhya. In the coming times, this modern train will be expanded across the entire country." This train is equipped with modern facilities, including improved suspension, safety features, and comfortable sleeper coaches, which will make long overnight journeys smooth and comfortable. Along with this, the Railways has also gifted four new Amrit Bharat Express trains to West Bengal.