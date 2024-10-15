Good News for Government Employees! Record DA Hike Possible Before Diwali

The Government May Seal the Deal After the government increases the dearness allowance by 3%, the DA of government employees will increase from 50% to 53%. It is being said that the cabinet will soon approve this decision. After this decision, government employees and pensioners will also receive arrears for July, August, and September.

Increase in Himachal Pradesh In 2023, the central government announced an increase in dearness allowance before Diwali. Recently, the Himachal Pradesh government announced a 4% increase in dearness allowance for state government employees before Dussehra. This will benefit 1.80 lakh employees and 1.70 lakh pensioners in the state. It is worth noting that the dearness allowance is calculated based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), which tracks retail price movements and is revised twice a year.