Good News for Government Employees! Record DA Hike Possible Before Diwali

DA Hike: The government may announce a 3% increase in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners. This is not the first time, as the central government had also announced an increase in dearness allowance before Diwali in 2023.

New DelhiOct 15, 2024 / 09:50 am

There is good news for central government employees and pensioners. It is expected that the government will announce a 3% increase in dearness allowance (DA) before Diwali. According to reports, this announcement may be made by October 25. The central government has prepared a plan to increase the salaries of government employees. Central government employees have been waiting for a long time for an increase in their dearness allowance.

The Government May Seal the Deal

After the government increases the dearness allowance by 3%, the DA of government employees will increase from 50% to 53%. It is being said that the cabinet will soon approve this decision. After this decision, government employees and pensioners will also receive arrears for July, August, and September.

Increase in Himachal Pradesh

In 2023, the central government announced an increase in dearness allowance before Diwali. Recently, the Himachal Pradesh government announced a 4% increase in dearness allowance for state government employees before Dussehra. This will benefit 1.80 lakh employees and 1.70 lakh pensioners in the state. It is worth noting that the dearness allowance is calculated based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), which tracks retail price movements and is revised twice a year.

