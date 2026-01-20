Haj 2026: New guidelines issued, several new facilities announced; some activities banned

Haji Nizamuddin, General Secretary of the Rajasthan State Haj Welfare Society, stated that new rules have been implemented this year, bringing changes to the journey. According to the new regulations, action will be taken against doctors who issue incorrect fitness certificates, and pilgrims will not be allowed to travel. The arrangements at the Haj House will be fully streamlined. Additionally, the executive officer will always be available there. A training camp for Hajis will also be organised at the Haj House in Karbala for the convenience of the pilgrims on February 1, starting at 9 AM.