National News

Haj 2026: New guidelines issued, several new facilities announced; some activities banned

Haj 2026: The Central Haj Committee has issued new guidelines for the Haj Yatra-2026 in Rajasthan.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Jan 20, 2026

Haj Yatra 2026 New guidelines issued new facilities have been introduced but some will not be able to travel

Image Source : Patrika

The Central Haj Committee has issued new guidelines to ensure the sacred journey of Haj Yatra-2026 from Rajasthan is safe, well-organised, and smooth. Under these directives, only passengers who are medically fit will be allowed to go on Haj this year.

The committee has clarified that prioritising the health of the passengers, a new medical fitness certificate has been made mandatory for all selected Haj pilgrims. Flights from Jaipur Airport will commence on April 18 for the Haj. As per the guidelines, individuals suffering from serious illnesses will not be permitted to undertake the Haj-2026.

This includes kidney patients undergoing dialysis, those with heart failure, patients dependent on oxygen, individuals with severe lung diseases, liver cirrhosis or failure, serious mental or neurological disorders, dementia, those suffering from infectious diseases, viral hemorrhagic fever, and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or treatments that suppress immunity.

Guidelines for Women

Clear guidelines have also been issued for women. Women in the last three months of their pregnancy will not be eligible for the Haj journey.

Enhancements in Facilities

Several new arrangements have also been made this year to enhance the convenience of Haj pilgrims. Each Haj pilgrim will be provided with a smartwatch to assist with location, time, and other essential information. The facility of sofa-cum-beds will also be provided in the Mina area of Mecca.

Key Highlights

1- A total of 4792 applications from Rajasthan.
2- 212 applications were rejected.
3- 735 pilgrims from Jaipur.

Action Against Incorrect Fitness Certificates

Haji Nizamuddin, General Secretary of the Rajasthan State Haj Welfare Society, stated that new rules have been implemented this year, bringing changes to the journey. According to the new regulations, action will be taken against doctors who issue incorrect fitness certificates, and pilgrims will not be allowed to travel. The arrangements at the Haj House will be fully streamlined. Additionally, the executive officer will always be available there. A training camp for Hajis will also be organised at the Haj House in Karbala for the convenience of the pilgrims on February 1, starting at 9 AM.

20 Jan 2026 10:59 am

