Haryana Model Sheetal Found Murdered; Body Recovered from Canal

What is the case? According to police sources, Sheetal was a resident of Khalila Majra village in Panipat and had recently been living with her sister, Neha, in Sat Kartar Colony, Panipat. On June 14th, she went to Ahar village for the shooting of a Haryanvi album, but after that, there was no trace of her. Her family had filed a missing person’s report at the Old Industrial police station in Panipat. According to police sources, Sheetal was a resident of Khalila Majra village in Panipat and had recently been living with her sister, Neha, in Sat Kartar Colony, Panipat. On June 14th, she went to Ahar village for the shooting of a Haryanvi album, but after that, there was no trace of her. Her family had filed a missing person’s report at the Old Industrial police station in Panipat.

Body found in canal The discovery of Sheetal’s body in the NCR Water Channel canal between Khanda and Jarothi villages in Kharkhoda late Sunday night caused a sensation. Injury marks and deep cuts were found on her neck, suggesting a premeditated murder. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and have launched an investigation.

Family statement and suspicion Sheetal’s sister, Neha, stated that Sheetal had complained on a video call about being assaulted and strangled by her boyfriend, Sunil. After that, contact with her was lost. The family suspects Sunil in the murder. However, according to the police, Sunil was injured in an accident and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Panipat. The police are investigating both sides.

CCTV footage being examined The DSP of Sonipat stated that this is a serious case and all possible aspects are being investigated. The police have registered a murder case against unknown assailants and are scrutinising CCTV footage. Panipat and Sonipat police are working jointly to get to the bottom of this murder. The DSP assured that the accused will be arrested soon.