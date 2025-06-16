scriptHaryana Model Sheetal Found Murdered; Body Recovered from Canal | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Haryana Model Sheetal Found Murdered; Body Recovered from Canal

23-year-old Haryana model Sheetal has been murdered. Sheetal’s body was recovered late Sunday night from near Khanda village, in the Kharkhoda police station area of Sonipat, from the Reliance canal.

Jun 16, 2025 / 03:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Haryana Model Sheetal

A sensational case of the brutal murder of 23-year-old model Sheetal, a known face in the Haryanvi music industry, has come to light. Sheetal’s body was recovered late Sunday night from the Reliance canal near Khanda village in the Kharkhoda police station area of Sonipat. According to the police, unknown assailants slit Sheetal’s throat with a sharp weapon, killing her, and then threw her body into the canal. This incident has spread terror throughout the area.
Sheetal

What is the case?

According to police sources, Sheetal was a resident of Khalila Majra village in Panipat and had recently been living with her sister, Neha, in Sat Kartar Colony, Panipat. On June 14th, she went to Ahar village for the shooting of a Haryanvi album, but after that, there was no trace of her. Her family had filed a missing person’s report at the Old Industrial police station in Panipat.

Body found in canal

The discovery of Sheetal’s body in the NCR Water Channel canal between Khanda and Jarothi villages in Kharkhoda late Sunday night caused a sensation. Injury marks and deep cuts were found on her neck, suggesting a premeditated murder. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and have launched an investigation.

Family statement and suspicion

Sheetal’s sister, Neha, stated that Sheetal had complained on a video call about being assaulted and strangled by her boyfriend, Sunil. After that, contact with her was lost. The family suspects Sunil in the murder. However, according to the police, Sunil was injured in an accident and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Panipat. The police are investigating both sides.

CCTV footage being examined

The DSP of Sonipat stated that this is a serious case and all possible aspects are being investigated. The police have registered a murder case against unknown assailants and are scrutinising CCTV footage. Panipat and Sonipat police are working jointly to get to the bottom of this murder. The DSP assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

Police investigation underway

The police are also investigating whether any old enmity or personal rivalry was behind Sheetal’s murder. Based on Neha’s statement, the police are preparing to question Sunil. Furthermore, Sheetal’s call records and social media activity are being investigated to trace the murderers.

News / National News / Haryana Model Sheetal Found Murdered; Body Recovered from Canal

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian students injured in Israeli strike, India to rescue 10,000 Indians

World

Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian students injured in Israeli strike, India to rescue 10,000 Indians

in 1 hour

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

World

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

1 hour ago

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

World

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

2 hours ago

Video: Woman Pulls Gun on Petrol Pump Attendant in Hardoi

Hardoi

Video: Woman Pulls Gun on Petrol Pump Attendant in Hardoi

in 2 hours

Latest National News

India's 2027 Census to Proceed in Two Phases

National News

India's 2027 Census to Proceed in Two Phases

in 2 hours

Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian students injured in Israeli strike, India to rescue 10,000 Indians

World

Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian students injured in Israeli strike, India to rescue 10,000 Indians

in 1 hour

Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Makes U-Turn, Landing in Frankfurt After Bomb Threat

National News

Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Makes U-Turn, Landing in Frankfurt After Bomb Threat

in 17 minutes

Second Black Box Recovered in Ahmedabad Plane Crash

National News

Second Black Box Recovered in Ahmedabad Plane Crash

11 minutes ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.