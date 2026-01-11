Heavy Rain Alert: Weather to Take a Different Turn as Clouds Set to Pour for the Next 48 Hours

The weather in the country will show a new pattern. In this regard, the meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for many states for the next 48 hours. Many parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will experience heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours. There is also an alert for thunderstorms in many places during this period. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also been issued an alert for rain in many places for the next 48 hours. Snowfall is also expected in many places during this period. Additionally, Puducherry, Rayalaseema, Mahe, Yanam, Karaikal, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are also likely to experience heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours. An alert for snowfall has also been issued for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during this period.