11 January 2026,

Sunday

National News

Heavy Rain Alert: Weather to Take a Different Turn as Clouds Set to Pour for the Next 48 Hours

The weather will now show a different style. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the next 48 hours, stating that heavy rain will occur in many states of the country.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 11, 2026

IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert

IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert (Image: Patrika)

The monsoon season was excellent this year, with very good rainfall observed across the country. Several states experienced record-breaking rainfall, leading to rivers, ponds, and dams filling up completely, and people also got thoroughly drenched. After the monsoon, the effect of cold is now visible in most states across the country, with some states even experiencing cold waves. However, many states are still witnessing heavy rainfall. Heavy rains were observed in 2025, and heavy rainfall is also predicted for 2026. Now, the weather in the country will show a different pattern. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for many states in the country for the next 48 hours.

What will the weather be like in Tamil Nadu?

The monsoon season was excellent for Tamil Nadu, with heavy rains occurring during this period. Even after the monsoon, the rain continues in Tamil Nadu. Now, the weather in Tamil Nadu will show a different pattern. In this regard, the meteorological department has issued an alert stating that Tamil Nadu will experience heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours. There is also an alert for strong winds during this period.

What will be the weather situation in Kerala?

With the onset of the monsoon, Kerala began experiencing heavy rainfall, and the rain has not stopped in the state yet. Clouds are still showering rain in the state. Now, the weather in Kerala will show a new pattern. In this regard, the meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for Kerala for the next 48 hours. Strong winds are also likely in many districts during this period.

Heavy Rain Alert in These States

The weather in the country will show a new pattern. In this regard, the meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for many states for the next 48 hours. Many parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will experience heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours. There is also an alert for thunderstorms in many places during this period. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also been issued an alert for rain in many places for the next 48 hours. Snowfall is also expected in many places during this period. Additionally, Puducherry, Rayalaseema, Mahe, Yanam, Karaikal, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are also likely to experience heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours. An alert for snowfall has also been issued for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during this period.

11 Jan 2026 05:54 pm

