IMD Issues Heavy Rain and Storm Warning for Bihar and Several Other States

High Alert in These Districts According to the Metrological Department, districts such as Siwan, Gopalganj, Patna, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Madhepura, Purnia, Katihar, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, and Munger are expected to experience heavy rainfall and winds gusting at 50-70 km per hour. There is also a risk of lightning and hail. The disaster management department has appealed to people to stay indoors, avoid standing under trees, and stay away from electricity poles.

Weather Havoc in Other States as Well Besides Bihar, several states in North India are expected to experience adverse weather conditions. The Meteorological Department stated that heavy rain with thunderstorms is possible in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, pre-monsoon activities, including thunderstorms and rain, have been warned for Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. In eastern India, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha may also experience deteriorating weather conditions after 27 April. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana in South India.

Advice for Farmers and the Public The Meteorological Department has advised farmers to keep harvested crops in safe places and to stop irrigation work. The public has been urged to avoid open fields and to use electrical appliances cautiously. Given that Bihar has previously experienced loss of life and property due to thunderstorms and lightning, it is essential to exercise caution.