IMD Issues Heavy Rain and Storm Warning for Bihar and Several Other States

IMD Rain Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms across several states in India, including Bihar. A red and orange alert has been issued for more than 20 districts in Bihar.

Apr 28, 2025 / 12:05 pm

Patrika Desk

IMD Weather Forecast: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms in several states across the country, including Bihar. The weather in Bihar has changed, and strong winds, thunderstorms, and hail are expected in many districts of the state for the next two days. The meteorological department has issued red and orange alerts for more than 20 districts.

High Alert in These Districts

According to the Metrological Department, districts such as Siwan, Gopalganj, Patna, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Madhepura, Purnia, Katihar, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, and Munger are expected to experience heavy rainfall and winds gusting at 50-70 km per hour. There is also a risk of lightning and hail. The disaster management department has appealed to people to stay indoors, avoid standing under trees, and stay away from electricity poles.

Weather Havoc in Other States as Well

Besides Bihar, several states in North India are expected to experience adverse weather conditions. The Meteorological Department stated that heavy rain with thunderstorms is possible in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, pre-monsoon activities, including thunderstorms and rain, have been warned for Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. In eastern India, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha may also experience deteriorating weather conditions after 27 April. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana in South India.

Advice for Farmers and the Public

The Meteorological Department has advised farmers to keep harvested crops in safe places and to stop irrigation work. The public has been urged to avoid open fields and to use electrical appliances cautiously. Given that Bihar has previously experienced loss of life and property due to thunderstorms and lightning, it is essential to exercise caution.

Past Experiences and Precautions

On 10 April, thunderstorms in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh resulted in 83 deaths – 61 in Bihar and 22 in Uttar Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has again urged people to exercise extreme caution.
The Meteorological Department and local administration are monitoring the situation and have advised people to contact the nearest administrative authorities in case of any emergency.

