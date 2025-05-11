IMD Issues Storm and Rain Warning for Several States from 11-15 May

Chances of Rain in Delhi, but Clear Skies Ahead The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain in Delhi today. However, the weather will remain clear for the next 5 days, although there will be light cloud cover. A slight drop in temperature may make the morning and evening air feel cooler.

Due to two active western disturbances in the northern parts of the country, widespread changes in weather are expected. One disturbance is active as a cyclonic circulation near northern Pakistan, while the other is in the form of a trough. Due to these, strong winds (40-60 km/h), lightning, and light to moderate rain are likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on 11 and 12 May.

Impact of Two Active Western Disturbances in North India Furthermore, a warning of rain and thunderstorms has been issued for 20 districts in Uttar Pradesh. The maximum temperature in more than 10 districts of the state has reached close to 40°C. In Agra, strong winds of 80 km/h blew yesterday, uprooting several hoardings and trees.

Temperature Rise and Heatwave Warning in Central and Eastern India A temperature increase of 2 to 4°C is expected in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand. A heatwave warning has also been issued for these areas. From 11 to 15 May, hot winds are likely to severely affect the plains of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.