IMD Issues Storm and Rain Warning for Several States from 11-15 May

Unseasonal changes in weather across the country have provided relief from the heat, but the IMD has issued a warning of thunderstorms, rain, and heatwave conditions in several states from 11 to 15 May.

May 11, 2025 / 05:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Weather Rain forecast: India has experienced a sudden weather change. Many states, including the national capital Delhi-NCR, have experienced pleasant weather due to light rain and intermittent drizzle. People, distressed by the scorching heat, have received much-needed relief. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a warning of thunderstorms, strong winds, and rain in several states from 11 May for the next few days.

Chances of Rain in Delhi, but Clear Skies Ahead

The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain in Delhi today. However, the weather will remain clear for the next 5 days, although there will be light cloud cover. A slight drop in temperature may make the morning and evening air feel cooler.
Due to two active western disturbances in the northern parts of the country, widespread changes in weather are expected. One disturbance is active as a cyclonic circulation near northern Pakistan, while the other is in the form of a trough. Due to these, strong winds (40-60 km/h), lightning, and light to moderate rain are likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on 11 and 12 May.

Impact of Two Active Western Disturbances in North India

Furthermore, a warning of rain and thunderstorms has been issued for 20 districts in Uttar Pradesh. The maximum temperature in more than 10 districts of the state has reached close to 40°C. In Agra, strong winds of 80 km/h blew yesterday, uprooting several hoardings and trees.

Temperature Rise and Heatwave Warning in Central and Eastern India

A temperature increase of 2 to 4°C is expected in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand. A heatwave warning has also been issued for these areas. From 11 to 15 May, hot winds are likely to severely affect the plains of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Northeast States

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in the northeastern states—Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura—within the next five days. Specifically, between 11 and 15 May, Assam and Meghalaya may receive 115 mm or more rainfall, which could lead to flood-like situations.

