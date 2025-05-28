IMD Predicts 106% Monsoon Surge

IMD Issues Revised Forecast Mritunjay Mahapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, stated on Tuesday that the month of June is expected to begin with heavy rainfall. The month may see 108% of the LPA, meaning over 87 cm of rainfall. According to the IMD, central India and the southern peninsula may experience above-normal rainfall (over 106%), while northwest India is expected to receive normal rainfall (92-108%). Northeast India, however, is predicted to receive below-normal rainfall (94%).

2025 दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून ऋतु (जून-सितंबर) वर्षा के लिए अद्यतन दीर्घावधि पूर्वानुमान मात्रात्मक रूप से, पूरे देश में दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून ऋतुनिष्ठ वर्षा दीर्घावधि औसत (एलपीए LPA) का 106% होने की संभावना है, जिसमें मॉडल त्रुटि ±4% है।मानसून ऋतु (जून से सितंबर), 2025 के दौरान… pic.twitter.com/b7FBGV9i0j — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 27, 2025 Above-Normal Rainfall Across the Country According to the IMD, the states in India’s monsoon core zone (MCZ) are likely to receive above-normal rainfall (106%). These states largely comprise agriculture-dependent regions, suggesting potential benefits for farmers. These states include Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and surrounding areas. According to the IMD, the states in India’s monsoon core zone (MCZ) are likely to receive above-normal rainfall (106%). These states largely comprise agriculture-dependent regions, suggesting potential benefits for farmers. These states include Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and surrounding areas.

Relief for Farmers Mahapatra stated that the above-normal rainfall will bring relief to farmers. He noted that farmers begin sowing Kharif crops in June. The above-average rainfall in June is expected to reduce the intensity of heatwaves. However, the higher rainfall may lead to increased humidity during the day, making the heat feel more intense for the general public.

Understanding the Long Period Average (LPA) The IMD determined the LPA for the southwest monsoon based on rainfall data from 1971-2020. This average is 87 cm (870 mm). Rainfall exceeding 87 cm is considered above normal, while less is considered below normal.

Heavy Rainfall Possible in Several States According to the IMD, a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is intensifying, strengthening the southwest monsoon. Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana may experience heavy rainfall in the next 6-7 days. From 28-30 May, extremely heavy rainfall with gusty winds is possible in parts of Kerala, south Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Rainfall will continue over Konkan & Goa, central Maharashtra, and Gujarat.