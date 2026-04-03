India’s indigenous bullet train to operate by 2027 on Surat–Vapi route

A new chapter in shaping the dreams of speed in the country has reached its final moments. The nation's first indigenous bullet train will be ready by March 2027. The Ministry of Railways, while providing information, stated that this is not just a train, but a symbol of the self-reliant India's confidence, which is now ready to run on tracks. Two bullet trains are being prepared at BEML, located in Bengaluru. Chennai's Integral Coach Factory had entrusted BEML with the responsibility of designing, manufacturing, and commissioning the train.