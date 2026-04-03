India’s indigenous bullet train to operate by 2027 on Surat–Vapi route

A new chapter in shaping the dreams of speed in the country has reached its final moments. The nation's first indigenous bullet train will be ready by March 2027. The Ministry of Railways, while providing information, stated that this is not just a train, but a symbol of the self-reliant India's confidence, which is now ready to run on tracks. Two bullet trains are being prepared at BEML, located in Bengaluru. Chennai's Integral Coach Factory had entrusted BEML with the responsibility of designing, manufacturing, and commissioning the train.
According to the Ministry of Railways, the first train will be ready by the first quarter of 2027. After this, tests will be conducted to ensure every journey is safe and reliable. It is noteworthy that the high-speed bullet train will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad on a 508-kilometer route.
The company has initially planned to start the indigenous bullet train between Surat and Vapi. This 97-kilometer route is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. This track will be operational by August 2027. According to the railways, this indigenous bullet train has been designed to run at a speed of 280 kilometers per hour. However, in the initial phase, it will run at a speed of 250 kilometers per hour.
It is reported that each indigenous bullet train set will have 8 coaches. The cost of each coach is ₹27.86 crore. The entire project will cost ₹866.87 crore. All coaches in the train will be air-conditioned and chair cars. Along with this, passengers will get rotating seats.
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