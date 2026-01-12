12 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

India's PSLV C62 Mission: Rocket Carrying 15 Satellites Deviates from Path, ISRO Initiates Detailed Analysis

In the PSLV C62 mission, a change in the rocket's flight path was observed. ISRO has stated that a detailed analysis has been initiated.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

Image: Patrika

PSLV C62 India launched a new satellite mission on Monday morning via the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C62. Now, the news is that the rocket carrying the satellite into space has gone off course.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V. Narayanan stated that a deviation in the vehicle's flight path has been observed. Meanwhile, ISRO said in its X post that a detailed analysis has been initiated.

Narayanan said, "Today, we attempted the PSLV C62 / EOS-01 mission. The PSLV vehicle is a four-stage vehicle with two solid stages and two liquid stages. The vehicle's performance at the end of the third stage was as expected. However, we are now observing a malfunction in the vehicle. A deviation is being seen in the vehicle's flight path. We are analysing the data and will provide more information as soon as possible."

Mission Launched At 10:17 AM

ISRO launched its first satellite mission of the year 2026 at 10:17 AM on Monday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

This launch was carried out by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C62. A total of 15 satellites were sent into space in this mission. Among them, one satellite is very special, named the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-N1) Anvesha.

ISRO Provided Specific Information About The New Mission

ISRO provided information about the new mission. The post read: "Liftoff! PSLV-C62 has launched the EOS-N1 mission from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota."

The Anvesha satellite has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The objective of this launch is to enhance India's remote sensing capabilities in agriculture, urban mapping, and environmental monitoring.

Anvesha Satellite Equipped With Advanced Imaging Capabilities

It is equipped with advanced imaging capabilities. The Indian space agency stated before the launch: "The PSLV-C62 mission will also carry the KID or Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator from a Spanish startup, which is a small-scale prototype of a re-entry vehicle being developed by the startup."

This mission is considered important for India's private space sector, as it is the first time an Indian private company has had a significant stake in a PSLV mission.

PSLV Is One Of The Most Reliable Launch Vehicles

The PSLV is counted among the world's most reliable launch vehicles. Missions like Chandrayaan-1, Mangalyaan, and Aditya-L1 have been launched using this rocket.

The PSLV has completed 63 flights, including well-known missions such as Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission, Aditya-L1, and Astrosat. In 2017, the PSLV set a world record by launching 104 satellites in a single mission.

ISRO conducted its 101st launch with the PSLV-C61 mission in May, sending the 1,696 kg EOS-09 Earth Observation Satellite into a 505 km Sun-synchronous polar orbit. However, it was not entirely successful due to a technical glitch in the third stage.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ISRO

Updated on:

12 Jan 2026 12:41 pm

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 12:24 pm

News / National News / India's PSLV C62 Mission: Rocket Carrying 15 Satellites Deviates from Path, ISRO Initiates Detailed Analysis

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.