India's PSLV C62 Mission: Rocket Carrying 15 Satellites Deviates from Path, ISRO Initiates Detailed Analysis

Narayanan said, "Today, we attempted the PSLV C62 / EOS-01 mission. The PSLV vehicle is a four-stage vehicle with two solid stages and two liquid stages. The vehicle's performance at the end of the third stage was as expected. However, we are now observing a malfunction in the vehicle. A deviation is being seen in the vehicle's flight path. We are analysing the data and will provide more information as soon as possible."