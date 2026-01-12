India's PSLV C62 Mission: Rocket Carrying 15 Satellites Deviates from Path, ISRO Initiates Detailed Analysis

Image: Patrika
PSLV C62 India launched a new satellite mission on Monday morning via the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C62. Now, the news is that the rocket carrying the satellite into space has gone off course.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V. Narayanan stated that a deviation in the vehicle's flight path has been observed. Meanwhile, ISRO said in its X post that a detailed analysis has been initiated.
Narayanan said, "Today, we attempted the PSLV C62 / EOS-01 mission. The PSLV vehicle is a four-stage vehicle with two solid stages and two liquid stages. The vehicle's performance at the end of the third stage was as expected. However, we are now observing a malfunction in the vehicle. A deviation is being seen in the vehicle's flight path. We are analysing the data and will provide more information as soon as possible."
ISRO launched its first satellite mission of the year 2026 at 10:17 AM on Monday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
This launch was carried out by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C62. A total of 15 satellites were sent into space in this mission. Among them, one satellite is very special, named the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-N1) Anvesha.
ISRO provided information about the new mission. The post read: "Liftoff! PSLV-C62 has launched the EOS-N1 mission from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota."
The Anvesha satellite has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The objective of this launch is to enhance India's remote sensing capabilities in agriculture, urban mapping, and environmental monitoring.
It is equipped with advanced imaging capabilities. The Indian space agency stated before the launch: "The PSLV-C62 mission will also carry the KID or Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator from a Spanish startup, which is a small-scale prototype of a re-entry vehicle being developed by the startup."
This mission is considered important for India's private space sector, as it is the first time an Indian private company has had a significant stake in a PSLV mission.
The PSLV is counted among the world's most reliable launch vehicles. Missions like Chandrayaan-1, Mangalyaan, and Aditya-L1 have been launched using this rocket.
The PSLV has completed 63 flights, including well-known missions such as Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission, Aditya-L1, and Astrosat. In 2017, the PSLV set a world record by launching 104 satellites in a single mission.
ISRO conducted its 101st launch with the PSLV-C61 mission in May, sending the 1,696 kg EOS-09 Earth Observation Satellite into a 505 km Sun-synchronous polar orbit. However, it was not entirely successful due to a technical glitch in the third stage.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending