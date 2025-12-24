24 December 2025,

Wednesday

National News

ISRO Launches US Satellite BlueBird Block-2: What Changes to Expect in the World of Internet?

ISRO launched AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird Block-2 satellite. The satellite was launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 8:55 AM.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Dec 24, 2025

BlueBird Block-2 Satellite (Image- X/ISROSpaceflight)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a historic milestone. ISRO has successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite for the American company AST SpaceMobile.

The satellite was launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 8:55 AM and has been placed in orbit. The mission has been declared successful.

High-Speed Internet Will Be Available

This satellite will provide high-speed internet directly to smartphones worldwide. ISRO's LVM3-M6 rocket successfully placed the satellite in 'Low Earth Orbit' (LEO).

This is the heaviest payload in the history of the LVM3 rocket, weighing 6100 kilograms. The launch took place at 8:54 AM IST from the second launch pad.

The 43.5-meter-tall rocket, weighing 640 tonnes, released the satellite into a circular orbit with a 53-degree inclination at an altitude of 520 kilometers after a flight of approximately 15 minutes.

This is the Sixth Flight of the LVM3 Rocket

This is the sixth flight of the LVM3 rocket. Previously, Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and 72 satellites of OneWeb have been launched using this rocket. This mission is part of a dedicated commercial deal through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

AST SpaceMobile is building the world's first space-based cellular broadband network, which will provide 4G/5G voice, video calls, messaging, streaming, and internet data directly to ordinary smartphones.

Block-2 Satellites Will Provide 10 Times More Bandwidth

This satellite is the first in the BlueBird Block-2 series, featuring a large 223 square meter phased array, which is the largest commercial communication array in LEO to date.

The company had previously launched BlueBird 1-5 in September 2024, which are providing coverage in the US and select countries. Block-2 satellites will offer 10 times more bandwidth and are working towards bridging the global connectivity gap (affecting approximately 6 billion mobile users).

Connectivity Will Increase in These Areas

This will help eliminate this gap in mountains, oceans, and deserts. ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan offered prayers at the Tirumala temple before the launch.

This mission strengthens India's commercial space launch capabilities on a global scale. AST SpaceMobile has partnered with over 50 mobile operators.

Related Topics

ISRO

Published on:

24 Dec 2025 10:28 am

English News / National News / ISRO Launches US Satellite BlueBird Block-2: What Changes to Expect in the World of Internet?

