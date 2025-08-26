Four Dead After Cloudburst in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir

Doda Cloudburst: A cloudburst in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday caused widespread devastation. This natural disaster has so far claimed four lives and damaged numerous homes. This incident follows a recent cloudburst in Kishtwar, which had already caused significant damage to the region.
The cloudburst in Doda on Tuesday (26 August 2025) triggered flash floods and landslides, blocking several access routes, including the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway. According to the local administration, more than 10 houses have been completely destroyed, and several other buildings have suffered partial damage. A flood alert has been issued for the region due to rising water levels in the Tawi River.
Following the incident, teams from the local administration, police, NDRF, and SDRF have been deployed for relief and rescue operations. Efforts are underway to move people from affected areas to safer locations and provide medical assistance to the injured. Rescue operations are facing challenges due to inclement weather and damaged roads.
Jammu and Kashmir officials have appealed to people to stay away from rivers and streams. The Chief Minister's Office expressed condolences to the affected families and directed the acceleration of relief efforts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also contacted the local administration to ascertain the situation and assured all possible assistance.
This is the third major cloudburst incident in Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks. Earlier, a cloudburst in Kishtwar on 14 August resulted in over 60 deaths, while a similar incident in Kathua on 17 August claimed four lives. Climate experts say that extreme weather events are increasing in the Himalayan region, necessitating better forecasting and disaster management systems.
The administration has set up relief camps in the affected areas and is making arrangements to provide essential supplies such as food, water, and medicines. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in the coming days, urging people to remain vigilant.