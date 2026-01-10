10 January 2026,

Saturday

National News

JDU Suspends 12 Leaders for Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities

The JDU has expelled 12 of its leaders from the party for six years on charges of anti-party activities.

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 10, 2026

Image: ANI

Janata Dal (United) (JDU) has expelled a dozen of its leaders from the party for six years for their involvement in anti-party activities during the last assembly elections. This strict decision has been taken based on the report of the investigation committee formed by the party.

Leaders Suspended

  • Former MLA Ashok Singh (Aurangabad)
  • JDU leader from Aurangabad, Sanjeev Kumar Singh
  • JDU leader from Saharsa, Pramod Sada
  • Sanjay Kushwaha and Kamala Kushwaha from Siwan
  • Former District President of Jehanabad, Gopal Sharma alias Shashibhushan Kumar
  • JDU leader from Jehanabad, Mahendra Singh
  • Ghulam Murtaza Ansari, Amit Kumar Pammu
  • JDU leader from Darbhanga, Awadhesh Lal Dev
  • Koch Block President of Gaya district, Jamilur Rahman

No Compromise on Party Discipline

Regarding this action, JDU National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's politics has always centred around the common public, democracy, and transparency. He stated that the Chief Minister is known as a leader who gives top priority to direct communication with the public.

News / National News / JDU Suspends 12 Leaders for Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities

