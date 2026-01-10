JDU Suspends 12 Leaders for Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities

Image: ANI
Janata Dal (United) (JDU) has expelled a dozen of its leaders from the party for six years for their involvement in anti-party activities during the last assembly elections. This strict decision has been taken based on the report of the investigation committee formed by the party.
Regarding this action, JDU National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's politics has always centred around the common public, democracy, and transparency. He stated that the Chief Minister is known as a leader who gives top priority to direct communication with the public.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending