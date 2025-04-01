scriptJharkhand: Two goods trains collide head-on, two dead | Jharkhand: Two goods trains collide head-on, two dead | Latest News | Patrika News
Jharkhand: Two goods trains collide head-on, two dead

Train Accident: A major accident occurred in Barhet, Jharkhand, after two goods trains collided. Two people have reportedly died in the accident, while four others have been injured.

BokaroApr 01, 2025 / 10:03 am

Patrika Desk

Jharkhand train accident: A severe train collision occurred late Monday night in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district. The accident took place around 3 a.m. on the Barharwa MGR line when two freight trains collided. The crash claimed the lives of two loco pilots and left four CISF personnel injured.
According to initial reports, one freight train was already stationary on the tracks when another high-speed freight train approached on the same track, leading to a violent collision. The impact caused a fire to break out in one of the coal-laden trains, and several wagons derailed. The loco pilots who lost their lives in the accident have been identified as Ambuj Mahto (from Bokaro) and B.S. Mall (from West Bengal). The injured have been admitted to Barhet Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Rescue operation underway

As soon as news of the accident broke, fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and began efforts to control the blaze. The railway and local administration swiftly launched rescue and relief operations. Train services on the railway line have been suspended for now. The railway department has initiated an investigation to determine how both freight trains ended up on the same track. The accident caused chaos and panic at the site, but railway staff and local residents worked together to assist in the rescue efforts.

