Jharkhand: Two goods trains collide head-on, two dead

According to initial reports, one freight train was already stationary on the tracks when another high-speed freight train approached on the same track, leading to a violent collision. The impact caused a fire to break out in one of the coal-laden trains, and several wagons derailed. The loco pilots who lost their lives in the accident have been identified as Ambuj Mahto (from Bokaro) and B.S. Mall (from West Bengal). The injured have been admitted to Barhet Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Rescue operation underway As soon as news of the accident broke, fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and began efforts to control the blaze. The railway and local administration swiftly launched rescue and relief operations. Train services on the railway line have been suspended for now. The railway department has initiated an investigation to determine how both freight trains ended up on the same track. The accident caused chaos and panic at the site, but railway staff and local residents worked together to assist in the rescue efforts.