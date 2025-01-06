Main Accused in Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Arrested in Hyderabad

This arrest took place on 6th January 2025. Given the sensitive nature of the case involving the murder of a journalist, it has drawn significant media and public attention. Arrest of the Main Accused The SIT team had left for Hyderabad on Saturday to arrest Suresh Chandrakar. He was apprehended there and brought back to Chhattisgarh. Two of Suresh’s brothers, Ritesh Chandrakar and Dinesh Chandrakar, along with a labourer, have already been arrested by the police. All are accused of involvement in Mukesh Chandrakar’s murder.

Interrogation of Accused Continues Mayank Gurjar, the SIT in-charge in Bijapur, stated that Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused in the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, who had been absconding since the incident, has been taken into custody. The accused was detained late last night by the SIT from Hyderabad and is being interrogated. Mayank Gurjar further informed that three other accused have also been arrested – Ritesh Chandrakar, Dinesh Chandrakar, and Mahendra. The arrested accused are currently being questioned.

The murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar has created a major political and social issue in the state. Given the alleged political influence of the accused, the investigation is under intense public scrutiny. Suresh Chandrakar's status as a Congress leader has caused a stir in political circles.