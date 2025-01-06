scriptMain Accused in Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Arrested in Hyderabad | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Main Accused in Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Arrested in Hyderabad

Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case: The SIT (Special Investigation Team) has achieved a major breakthrough in the high-profile murder case of Chhattisgarh journalist Mukesh Chandrakar.

New DelhiJan 06, 2025 / 11:08 am

Patrika Desk

chhattisgarh tv journalist mukesh chandrakar, suresh chandrakar, tv journalist murder in chhattisgarh, bijapur, mukesh chandrakar, bijapur journalist, mukesh chandrakar body, chattishgarh news, tv journalist murder in bijapur, mukesh chandrakar murder case
Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Chhattisgarh has achieved a major breakthrough in the high-profile murder case of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar.

Suresh Chandrakar, the main accused in the case, was arrested late on Sunday night from Hyderabad. Suresh Chandrakar is known to be a Congress leader and contractor.
This arrest took place on 6th January 2025. Given the sensitive nature of the case involving the murder of a journalist, it has drawn significant media and public attention.

Arrest of the Main Accused

The SIT team had left for Hyderabad on Saturday to arrest Suresh Chandrakar. He was apprehended there and brought back to Chhattisgarh. Two of Suresh’s brothers, Ritesh Chandrakar and Dinesh Chandrakar, along with a labourer, have already been arrested by the police. All are accused of involvement in Mukesh Chandrakar’s murder.

Interrogation of Accused Continues

Mayank Gurjar, the SIT in-charge in Bijapur, stated that Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused in the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, who had been absconding since the incident, has been taken into custody. The accused was detained late last night by the SIT from Hyderabad and is being interrogated. Mayank Gurjar further informed that three other accused have also been arrested – Ritesh Chandrakar, Dinesh Chandrakar, and Mahendra. The arrested accused are currently being questioned.
The murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar has created a major political and social issue in the state. Given the alleged political influence of the accused, the investigation is under intense public scrutiny. Suresh Chandrakar’s status as a Congress leader has caused a stir in political circles.

Further Action

The SIT will now interrogate the main accused and attempt to uncover the motives and conspiracy behind the murder. The investigation team is working to strengthen the case by connecting the links between Suresh Chandrakar and the other accused.

News / National News / Main Accused in Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Arrested in Hyderabad

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Confirms First HMPV Case in 8-Month-Old Bengaluru Infant

Health

India Confirms First HMPV Case in 8-Month-Old Bengaluru Infant

in 5 hours

Alert for the Most Severe Snowstorm in the U.S. Since 2011, Danger Across 30 States

World

Alert for the Most Severe Snowstorm in the U.S. Since 2011, Danger Across 30 States

in 5 hours

Main Accused in Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Arrested in Hyderabad

National News

Main Accused in Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Arrested in Hyderabad

in 4 hours

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Check Rates for Monday, 6 January 2025

National News

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Check Rates for Monday, 6 January 2025

in 1 hour

Latest National News

Porbandar Coast Guard Helicopter Crash: 3 Martyrs, Newlywed Among Them

National News

Porbandar Coast Guard Helicopter Crash: 3 Martyrs, Newlywed Among Them

in 3 hours

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Check Rates for Monday, 6 January 2025

National News

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Check Rates for Monday, 6 January 2025

in 1 hour

‘I could have built a Sheesh Mahal, but my dream is to give every Indian a pucca home,’ roars PM Modi at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

National News

‘I could have built a Sheesh Mahal, but my dream is to give every Indian a pucca home,’ roars PM Modi at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

3 days ago

BJP Women Protestors Detained Amid Anna University Sexual Assault Case Outrage

National News

BJP Women Protestors Detained Amid Anna University Sexual Assault Case Outrage

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.