Major terror plot foiled before January 26; four arrested, 2.5 kg RDX, pistol seized

Major terror plot exposed (File photo)
Ahead of Republic Day, the Punjab Police have foiled a major terrorist plot in Hoshiarpur. The police have arrested four terrorists associated with Pakistan's ISI-backed banned organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and recovered an IED filled with approximately 2.5 kg of RDX from their possession.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that the arrested terrorists have been identified as Diljot Singh, Harman Singh alias Harry/Hari, Ajay alias Mahira, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Kandola. All of them are residents of the Rahon area in the SBS Nagar district. Two pistols were also recovered from them.
DGP Gaurav Yadav informed that this terrorist module was being operated by BKI handlers based in America. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the recovered IED was intended to be used for an attack during the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.
According to sources, BKI handlers were issuing instructions to the terrorists from America, and Pakistan's ISI was providing them with explosive materials. This gang was active with the intention of disrupting peace in Punjab and carrying out targeted attacks. The police have begun interrogating the four terrorists, and a detailed investigation is underway to identify their other associates.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur, Sandeep Malik, stated that based on intelligence inputs, teams from Hoshiarpur Police and CI Jalandhar jointly arrested the four terrorists. An RDX-based IED and two pistols were recovered from their possession. DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the investigation is ongoing to uncover the complete network and the connections behind the incident.
