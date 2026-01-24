24 January 2026,

Saturday

National News

Major terror plot foiled before January 26; four arrested, 2.5 kg RDX, pistol seized

Punjab Police arrested four terrorists linked to Pakistan-backed BKI ahead of Republic Day and seized an IED filled with 2.5 kg of RDX.

2 min read

Hoshiarpur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 24, 2026

Major terror plot exposed (File photo)

Ahead of Republic Day, the Punjab Police have foiled a major terrorist plot in Hoshiarpur. The police have arrested four terrorists associated with Pakistan's ISI-backed banned organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and recovered an IED filled with approximately 2.5 kg of RDX from their possession.

Identification of the Accused

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that the arrested terrorists have been identified as Diljot Singh, Harman Singh alias Harry/Hari, Ajay alias Mahira, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Kandola. All of them are residents of the Rahon area in the SBS Nagar district. Two pistols were also recovered from them.

Major Incident Averted on Republic Day

DGP Gaurav Yadav informed that this terrorist module was being operated by BKI handlers based in America. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the recovered IED was intended to be used for an attack during the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

Explosives Supplied from Pakistan

According to sources, BKI handlers were issuing instructions to the terrorists from America, and Pakistan's ISI was providing them with explosive materials. This gang was active with the intention of disrupting peace in Punjab and carrying out targeted attacks. The police have begun interrogating the four terrorists, and a detailed investigation is underway to identify their other associates.

Arrests Made on the Basis of Intelligence Input

Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur, Sandeep Malik, stated that based on intelligence inputs, teams from Hoshiarpur Police and CI Jalandhar jointly arrested the four terrorists. An RDX-based IED and two pistols were recovered from their possession. DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the investigation is ongoing to uncover the complete network and the connections behind the incident.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Published on:

24 Jan 2026 12:40 pm

National News

