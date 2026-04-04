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Massive Cylinder Blast in Silvassa Warehouse Kills 4, Several Injured

Cylinder Blast: A severe explosion occurred in Silvassa, Gujarat, during nitrogen cylinder refilling. Four people have died in this accident, and several are reported to be injured.

less than 1 minute read

Ahmedabad

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Patrika Desk

Apr 04, 2026

Cylinder Blast (X)

Silvassa Godown Cylinder Blast: A tragic incident unfolded this morning in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, where a massive cylinder explosion in a godown claimed the lives of four people and left more than five others critically injured. The incident occurred at a godown located on Demni Road, where nitrogen gas cylinders were reportedly being refilled.

Accident During Refilling

According to preliminary information, a cylinder suddenly exploded with great force during the refilling process. The blast was so intense that debris from the godown fell onto the road, spreading panic in the surrounding area. Eyewitnesses reported that the impact of the explosion was so severe that people felt a jolt similar to an earthquake.

Chaos in the Area

Local residents stated that the sound of the explosion was heard far and wide, causing panic among people living within a radius of approximately 30 meters, including schoolchildren. Many people rushed out of their homes, creating an atmosphere of chaos throughout the area.

Fire Department Reached the Spot

Upon receiving information about the incident, police and fire department teams immediately reached the spot and commenced relief and rescue operations. The injured were promptly admitted to nearby hospitals, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Godown Manager Dies in the Accident

According to initial reports, the godown manager also died in this accident. The administration has launched an investigation into the matter and is working to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

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Published on:

04 Apr 2026 02:02 pm

News / National News / Massive Cylinder Blast in Silvassa Warehouse Kills 4, Several Injured

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