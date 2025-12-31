31 December 2025,

New Year Security: High Alert Across India, Over 25,000 Police Deployed in Chennai Amidst Tight Restrictions

Ahead of the New Year, strict security arrangements have been made across the country. In Chennai, over 25,000 police personnel have been deployed, and several strict restrictions have been imposed. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is on high alert.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 31, 2025

New Year Security (Image: X)

Security arrangements have been tightened to an unprecedented level across various parts of the country to celebrate the New Year 2026 in a safe and peaceful environment. Police and security forces are fully active from major metropolitan cities to sensitive border areas. While a heavy police force has been deployed in Chennai, a high alert has been declared in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

High Alert in Jammu and Kashmir

Security agencies are on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir on New Year's Eve. Surveillance has been increased along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border. Patrolling and checking operations have been intensified to prevent potential terrorist activities.

Suspicious Bag Found on Tuesday

Meanwhile, a suspicious bag found at the Jammu bus stand on Tuesday caused panic. Upon receiving the information, the police and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the spot and the entire area was cordoned off. Passengers were moved to a safe distance.

Clothes Found in the Bag

After investigation, a piece of good news emerged: no explosives were found in the bag, only clothes. The bag has been taken to the police station, and the owner is being identified with the help of CCTV footage. Normal activities resumed at the bus stand after the security checks were completed.

Security Agencies on Alert

Officials stated that security arrangements are in place across the country to ensure a peaceful New Year 2026. Every suspicious activity is being closely monitored so that people can celebrate the New Year without any fear.

Over 25,000 Police Personnel Deployed in Chennai

Extensive security arrangements have been made in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, and its surrounding areas to ensure the safety of New Year celebrations. A total of over 25,000 police personnel have been deployed by the Greater Chennai Police, Tambaram, and Avadi City Police.

  • Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction: Approximately 19,000 police personnel
  • Tambaram and Avadi areas: 3,000 police personnel each
  • Additionally, 1,500 Home Guards will assist in crowd control, traffic management, and emergency services.

To further strengthen security, drone surveillance, CCTV surveillance, and special monitoring teams have been activated. For the security of coastal areas, the Tamil Nadu Police are working in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marina Beach lifeguards.

