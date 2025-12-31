New Year Security: High Alert Across India, Over 25,000 Police Deployed in Chennai Amidst Tight Restrictions

New Year Security (Image: X)
Security arrangements have been tightened to an unprecedented level across various parts of the country to celebrate the New Year 2026 in a safe and peaceful environment. Police and security forces are fully active from major metropolitan cities to sensitive border areas. While a heavy police force has been deployed in Chennai, a high alert has been declared in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
Security agencies are on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir on New Year's Eve. Surveillance has been increased along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border. Patrolling and checking operations have been intensified to prevent potential terrorist activities.
Meanwhile, a suspicious bag found at the Jammu bus stand on Tuesday caused panic. Upon receiving the information, the police and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the spot and the entire area was cordoned off. Passengers were moved to a safe distance.
After investigation, a piece of good news emerged: no explosives were found in the bag, only clothes. The bag has been taken to the police station, and the owner is being identified with the help of CCTV footage. Normal activities resumed at the bus stand after the security checks were completed.
Officials stated that security arrangements are in place across the country to ensure a peaceful New Year 2026. Every suspicious activity is being closely monitored so that people can celebrate the New Year without any fear.
Extensive security arrangements have been made in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, and its surrounding areas to ensure the safety of New Year celebrations. A total of over 25,000 police personnel have been deployed by the Greater Chennai Police, Tambaram, and Avadi City Police.
To further strengthen security, drone surveillance, CCTV surveillance, and special monitoring teams have been activated. For the security of coastal areas, the Tamil Nadu Police are working in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marina Beach lifeguards.
