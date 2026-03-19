NHAI Proposes Complete Shift to Cashless Toll Collection Across 1,150 Plazas from April 1

Toll payments at toll plazas across the country are currently being collected via FASTag. According to NHAI, approximately 98 per cent of toll payments are being made through FASTag. Currently, as per the National Highways Fee Rules, vehicles entering toll plazas without a valid and active FASTag are charged double the fee if they pay in cash. For those paying via UPI, a fee 1.25 times the prescribed rate is charged.