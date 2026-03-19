19 March 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

NHAI Proposes Complete Shift to Cashless Toll Collection Across 1,150 Plazas from April 1

National Highway Toll Plazas: Preparations are underway to completely stop cash transactions on national highways under the National Highways Authority of India. A proposal has been prepared and sent to the government for this purpose.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 19, 2026

National Highway Toll Plazas

National Highway Toll Plaza. Photo: Patrika

Jaipur: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is preparing to completely stop cash transactions on national highways under its purview. A proposal has been prepared and sent to the government for approval. If approved, transactions at over 1150 toll plazas across the country operated by NHAI will completely cease from April 1.

With the cessation of cash transactions, all payments at national highway toll plazas will be made exclusively through digital means, using FASTag or the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This transition is expected to streamline commuting for national highway users by improving the efficiency of toll plaza lanes, reducing congestion at toll plazas, and bringing greater efficiency and transparency to toll transactions.

98 Per cent Payments via FASTag

Toll payments at toll plazas across the country are currently being collected via FASTag. According to NHAI, approximately 98 per cent of toll payments are being made through FASTag. Currently, as per the National Highways Fee Rules, vehicles entering toll plazas without a valid and active FASTag are charged double the fee if they pay in cash. For those paying via UPI, a fee 1.25 times the prescribed rate is charged.

What are the Benefits?

The complete cessation of cash transactions on national highways will bring several significant benefits. The primary objective of this NHAI initiative is to make the toll system faster, more transparent, and modern. The biggest advantage will be the relief from long queues at toll plazas. With payments made through FASTag or UPI, vehicles will be able to pass through quickly without stopping, thereby reducing travel time.

Digital payments will significantly improve the efficiency of toll lanes. Currently, the process of exchanging cash for payments takes time, leading to traffic jams. However, with a digital system, payments will be completed in a matter of seconds, eliminating jams. The discontinuation of cash transactions will also reduce the possibility of corruption and irregularities. Furthermore, it will lead to savings in fuel consumption and a reduction in pollution.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

Updated on:

19 Mar 2026 09:40 am

Published on:

19 Mar 2026 09:38 am

News / National News / NHAI Proposes Complete Shift to Cashless Toll Collection Across 1,150 Plazas from April 1

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

Iran War Triggers Global Energy Shock; Pakistan and Bangladesh Reel — What Are India’s Options?

Middle East energy crisis
World

IMD Issues Pre-Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain, Hailstorms, and Snowfall Expected in Several States from March 18

Heavy Rain alert by IMD in March
National News

Vande Bharat Express: Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt train to run with more coaches

Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express update Rajasthan, Rajasthan Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat news, Jodhpur Vande Bharat 20 coaches expansion Rajasthan, Vande Bharat Express Rajasthan route Jodhpur latest, Jodhpur Delhi Cantt train upgrade Rajasthan news, Rajasthan rail news Vande Bharat Jodhpur route, Jodhpur railway update Vande Bharat Express India, Rajasthan semi high speed train Jodhpur Vande Bharat, Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt fast train Rajasthan update, Vande Bharat Express new coaches Rajasthan Jodhpur, Indian Railways Jodhpur Vande Bharat expansion, Rajasthan Jodhpur train news Vande Bharat latest, Jodhpur railway station Vande Bharat coaches update, Rajasthan travel news Jodhpur Delhi Cantt train, Jodhpur Vande Bharat maintenance issue Rajasthan news
National News

Nanda Devi Ship Arrives in India with LPG, Bringing Significant Relief

Vadinar Port
National News

Odisha Government Hospital Fire: 10 Patients Dead in SCB Medical College Trauma Care ICU

Odisha, Cuttack, SCB Medical College, ICU fire, hospital fire, patient deaths, emergency response,
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.