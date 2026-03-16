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Odisha Government Hospital Fire: 10 Patients Dead in SCB Medical College Trauma Care ICU

SCB Medical College: 10 patients died on Monday morning due to a fire that broke out in the Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Mar 16, 2026

Odisha, Cuttack, SCB Medical College, ICU fire, hospital fire, patient deaths, emergency response,

Fire Breaks Out in Odisha Hospital (Photo-X)

SCB Medical College Fire: Around 10 patients died and 11 hospital staff sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in the Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, on Monday morning.

The fire reportedly started between 2:30 AM and 3:00 AM in the ward where critically ill patients were undergoing treatment. Fire tenders reached the spot immediately and are engaged in rescue operations.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated that staff were injured while rescuing patients.

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Published on:

16 Mar 2026 08:25 am

News / National News / Odisha Government Hospital Fire: 10 Patients Dead in SCB Medical College Trauma Care ICU

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