Opposition Leaders, Including Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, Wish PM Modi on His Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday today. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its supporters are celebrating across the country. The BJP is organising a 'Seva Pakhwada' in many parts of the country, distributing food and gifts to people. BJP leaders have also extended birthday greetings to the PM via social media. Along with BJP leaders, some opposition leaders also wished the PM a happy birthday, hoping for his good health and a prosperous year.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished the PM a happy birthday and a long life. Rahul shared a post on X wishing the PM a happy birthday. Rahul wrote, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health." Along with Rahul, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also shared a post on social media, congratulating the PM on his birthday. Kharge wrote, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May God grant him excellent health and longevity."
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also shared a post on X, congratulating PM Modi on his birthday. Akhilesh wrote, "Heartiest birthday greetings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, wishing him a healthy, meaningful, harmonious, inclusive and positive life." NCP leader Supriya Sule also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on X, writing, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon’ble Shri Narendra Modi ji. May your coming year be healthy."
NCP leader Sharad Pawar also congratulated the Prime Minister on his birthday. He shared a post on X, writing, "On the occasion of your birthday, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and long life. I wish for the continued progress of our nation under your able guidance and look forward to its greater well-being and development in the coming years."
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal also wished Prime Minister Modi a happy birthday. He wrote, "Birthday greetings to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Wishing you good health and a long life."