Pakistan targets Indian minors through apps; 37 children allegedly linked to ISI

Pakistan adopts a new tactic (File Photo)
ISI Brainwashing Teenagers: Amidst cases of white-collar terrorism in India, a new serious challenge has emerged for security agencies. Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, is accused of recruiting minors aged 14 to 17 into its espionage network. This revelation came during a recent investigation by security agencies, putting the entire system on high alert.
According to sources, more than 37 minors have been identified so far in this teenage spy network linked to the ISI. Of these, 12 are from Punjab and Haryana, while approximately 25 minors are reported to be connected to Jammu and Kashmir. These children were targeted through online platforms and unconventional apps.
This dangerous network was exposed when the Pathankot police arrested a 15-year-old boy two days ago. Forensic examination of his mobile phone revealed that ISI handlers had digitally brainwashed several teenagers and employed them for their operations.
The investigation revealed that these minors were being used for tasks such as photographing security installations, gathering information on the movement of security forces and convoys, and providing logistical support to terrorist organisations.
The phone of the minor apprehended in Pathankot had been cloned by Pakistani handlers using a dangerous cyber technique. Upon clicking a link sent by the ISI, his mobile was completely hacked, and all data on the phone was directly accessed by ISI operatives.
Pathankot SSP Daljinder Singh Dhillon stated regarding this case that the investigation is ongoing and many extremely shocking facts are emerging. He indicated that more arrests could be made in the coming days.
Following this revelation, security agencies are on high alert across the country. The online activities of teenagers, especially in border areas, are being closely monitored. Cyber experts believe this is a new strategy by the ISI, where young children are easily misled and exploited to compromise national security.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending