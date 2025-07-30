PM Kisan 20th Instalment: ₹2000 to be credited on August 2nd

PM Kisan 20th Instalment Good news for farmers awaiting the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan). PM Modi will deposit ₹2000 into farmers' accounts on 2 August. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, this instalment will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on 2 August 2025.
Under this scheme, beneficiary farmers receive ₹2000 each, directly transferred to their bank accounts. Millions of farmers across the country will join this virtual event on 2 August. According to government estimates, approximately 9.3 crore farmers will benefit this time as well. Beneficiaries are informed via SMS alert immediately after the instalment is released.
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched in 2019. Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 annually, disbursed in three instalments. The central government has released 19 instalments so far. The 20th instalment will be released on 2 August. Beneficiaries receive this amount every four months.
Only those farmers who have completed their e-KYC and land record verification on time will receive the benefits of this scheme. Farmers whose Aadhaar cards are not linked to their bank accounts or whose records are incomplete will not receive the instalment this time. The government has repeatedly appealed to eligible farmers to update their details as soon as possible.