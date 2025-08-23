Punjab LPG Tanker Blast: Two Dead, 23 Injured

The Civil Surgeon of Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital reported two fatalities and 23 hospital admissions. Six critically burned patients were referred to higher medical centres. Upon receiving news of the incident, Punjab Minister Ravjot Singh visited the site. He described the accident as “unspeakable” and “very tragic,” adding that the number of missing persons is still unknown. Accounts from locals suggest a tanker collided with a car, leading to a gas leak and subsequent explosion and fire.