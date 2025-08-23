Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Punjab LPG Tanker Blast: Two Dead, 23 Injured

A blast in a tanker truck on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road near Mandiala village in Punjab has resulted in a fire spreading to nearby houses and shops. The tanker was carrying LPG. Two people have died in the incident, and several others have been injured.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

Blast in LPG tanker in Punjab
पंजाब में LPG टैंकर में ब्लास्ट (फोटो-IANS)

Late Friday night, two people died and over 20 were injured in a fire involving an LPG tanker on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar highway in Punjab. Police reported that the tanker exploded, causing the fire to spread rapidly, engulfing 15 shops and five residential houses in the Mandiala Adda area. A heart-wrenching video of the incident has also surfaced.

Rescue Operations Underway

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain stated that preliminary investigations suggest the fire started after the tanker collided with another vehicle. She added that fire engines and ambulances arrived at the scene immediately. Jain confirmed that the fire has been brought under control and that the assessment of damage is underway.

Two Dead, 23 Injured in Accident

The Civil Surgeon of Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital reported two fatalities and 23 hospital admissions. Six critically burned patients were referred to higher medical centres. Upon receiving news of the incident, Punjab Minister Ravjot Singh visited the site. He described the accident as “unspeakable” and “very tragic,” adding that the number of missing persons is still unknown. Accounts from locals suggest a tanker collided with a car, leading to a gas leak and subsequent explosion and fire.

Locals Stage Protest

Following the accident, residents of Mandiala staged a protest. Demonstrators stated that they have long been demanding the relocation of a nearby water plant, but the administration has ignored their concerns, leading to a persistent risk of such incidents.

Villagers reported that gas tankers frequently speed along this road, posing a constant threat to the nearby population. They accused tanker drivers of often parking on both sides of the road instead of at the plant, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Published on:

23 Aug 2025 10:53 am

Published on: 23 Aug 2025 10:53 am

English News / National News / Punjab LPG Tanker Blast: Two Dead, 23 Injured
