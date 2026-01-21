21 January 2026,

Wednesday

National News

Republic Day Alert: Major Terror Plot Uncovered, High Alert Issued Across Delhi and Kashmir

Intelligence agencies have made a major revelation regarding 'Operation 26-26' before Republic Day. A high alert has been issued in view of the threat of terrorist attacks in Delhi and Kashmir; know what the police's preparations are.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Bhoomi Goyal

Jan 21, 2026

Republic Day Terror Alert

(Image: X Handle/ @DeepState27)

As the nation is immersed in preparations for the 77th Independence Day celebrations, a sinister plot is brewing across the border, causing sleepless nights for security agencies. According to intelligence inputs, Pakistan's spy agency ISI and the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed have jointly hatched a dangerous plan ('Operation 26-26') to strike terror in India. The objective of this conspiracy, as per information received by security agencies, is to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations. Terrorists have plotted to make Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir their primary targets. The Delhi Police have released posters.

Lone Wolf Attack: There is a fear that terrorists might carry out attacks using 'lone wolves' (single attackers) in crowded areas.

Drone Threat: There are also reports of small drones being used to supply weapons and explosives from across the border.

Delhi Police Release Wanted Posters

Tight security arrangements are in place in the capital, Delhi. The Delhi Police have pasted posters of several suspected terrorists in public places. The police have appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious object or person they might see. Every person entering or leaving Delhi is being closely monitored through CCTV cameras and facial recognition software at the entry points (borders) of Delhi.

Security Tightened in Kashmir

Not just Delhi, but security in the valley has also been strengthened like an iron wall. Intelligence reports suggest that Jaish terrorists are attempting to infiltrate. The Army and paramilitary forces have intensified search operations in sensitive areas. The Republic Day parade venues have been placed under a multi-layered security cordon.

Nefarious Activities of the Neighbouring Country Continue

This alert is not just a routine warning; the code name '26-26' is proof that the nefarious activities of the neighbouring country are still ongoing. The attack appears to be a desperate attempt to retaliate against India's 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism adopted in recent times. However, while Indian security agencies are capable of handling any challenge, the vigilance of citizens is also the biggest shield at this time.

CCTV Mapping: CCTV mapping of major markets and sensitive buildings in Delhi will be completed in the next 48 hours.

Border Sealing: Delhi's borders will be sealed for heavy vehicles from the night of January 25.

Anti-Drone System: State-of-the-art anti-drone radars have been deployed around Red Fort and Rajpath this time, which can jam any suspicious flying object.

A Major Aspect is Also 'International Pressure'

A significant aspect of this entire development is also 'international pressure'. Currently, as Pakistan grapples with economic distress, it aims to divert the attention of its citizens by instigating organisations like Jaish. Furthermore, by using the code name '26-26', it is trying to send a message that it still possesses the capability to interfere in India's internal affairs. The Indian government can expose Pakistan once again by raising this input at the global level.

