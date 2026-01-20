Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft Case: ED Raids 21 Locations

Enforcement Directorate (ED) (Image: Patrika)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, January 20, conducted raids at 21 locations in connection with the alleged embezzlement of gold and other temple properties related to the Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft Case. The ED carried out these raids at various places in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.
The raids in the Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft Case were conducted by teams from the ED's Kochi Zonal Office under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. ED officials stated that the investigation was initiated following several FIRs registered by the Kerala Crime Branch, which revealed a deep criminal conspiracy involving officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board, private individuals, intermediaries, and jewellers.
A total of 13 people have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in this case so far. All the arrested individuals are currently in judicial custody and are being interrogated.
The ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in this matter on January 9, 2026, after obtaining court orders. Officials revealed that preliminary investigations by the ED indicated that sacred gold-laden artifacts were deliberately misrepresented in official records as copper plates and were illegally removed from the temple premises between 2019 and 2025. Officials further stated that gold was extracted through chemical processes at private facilities in Chennai and Karnataka. The proceeds from this were transferred to other bank accounts and also concealed.
ED officials stated that the investigation is being conducted to trace the proceeds of the Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft Case, identify the beneficiaries, seize incriminating documents and digital evidence, and ascertain the full extent of the money laundering involved. Officials also indicated that the investigation has uncovered signs of other financial irregularities and scams at the Sabarimala Temple, including the misappropriation of funds related to temple offerings and rituals. This is being investigated under the PMLA framework.
