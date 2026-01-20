Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft Case: ED Raids 21 Locations

The ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in this matter on January 9, 2026, after obtaining court orders. Officials revealed that preliminary investigations by the ED indicated that sacred gold-laden artifacts were deliberately misrepresented in official records as copper plates and were illegally removed from the temple premises between 2019 and 2025. Officials further stated that gold was extracted through chemical processes at private facilities in Chennai and Karnataka. The proceeds from this were transferred to other bank accounts and also concealed.