Severe Cold Wave to Persist Until January 10, IMD Issues Red Alert for Several States

According to the IMD, the cold will intensify in the coming days. Dense fog and cold wave conditions will persist in North-West, Central, and East India for the next 4-5 days, with temperatures potentially dropping by 2-5 degrees Celsius. The situation will be severe in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from January 6-9, while in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, it will continue until January 10. Relief may be expected after January 10. Light rainfall and a rise in temperature are possible in some areas due to a Western Disturbance.