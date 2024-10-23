‘She Sold Her Conscience,’ Babita Phogat Hits Back at Sakshi Malik

Earlier on Tuesday, newly elected Congress MLA from Julana and Olympian Vinesh Phogat responded to Sakshi Malik’s recent comment about her and Bajrang Punia being influenced by certain individuals. Vinesh stated that her sole greed was to get justice for the female wrestlers who had been allegedly abused.

In her newly released book ‘Witness’, Sakshi Malik said that people close to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia had started filling their minds with greed. Reacting to the Wrestlers remark, Vinesh Phogat said, “Greed for what? You should ask her (Sakshi Malik). We fought for a good cause. Until we get the culprit punished our fight will continue. If speaking for the sisters is greed, I have this greed and this is good. If this is the greed – to bring an Olympic medal by representing the country, it’s a good greed…”