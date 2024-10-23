script‘She Sold Her Conscience,’ Babita Phogat Hits Back at Sakshi Malik | Latest News | Patrika News
Haryana’s wrestler Sakshi Malik’s new book Witness has sparked a controversy. In the book, Sakshi Malik has made several revelations.

HisarOct 23, 2024 / 02:16 pm

Patrika Desk

Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik has raised some questions in her autobiography ‘Witness’ that have sparked a controversy. Amidst the questions and answers surrounding the book, she claimed in an interview that Babita wants to become the president of the wrestling federation. Babita Phogat has hit back at Sakshi Malik. She posted on social media platform X, accusing Sakshi Malik of selling her conscience to sell her book. She wrote, “Glow with your own character, how long will you shine with borrowed light? Some got the assembly, some got the post, didi, you didn’t get anything, we understand your pain. You sold your conscience to sell your book.”
Earlier on Tuesday, newly elected Congress MLA from Julana and Olympian Vinesh Phogat responded to Sakshi Malik’s recent comment about her and Bajrang Punia being influenced by certain individuals.

Vinesh stated that her sole greed was to get justice for the female wrestlers who had been allegedly abused.
In her newly released book ‘Witness’, Sakshi Malik said that people close to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia had started filling their minds with greed.

Reacting to the Wrestlers remark, Vinesh Phogat said, “Greed for what? You should ask her (Sakshi Malik). We fought for a good cause. Until we get the culprit punished our fight will continue. If speaking for the sisters is greed, I have this greed and this is good. If this is the greed – to bring an Olympic medal by representing the country, it’s a good greed…”

