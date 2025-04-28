Supreme Court Issues Notices to Modi Government and OTT Platforms Over Obscene Content

Notices Issued to These Companies A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Augustine George Masih issued notices to the central government, as well as platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Ullu, ALTT, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to clarify the government’s stance on the issue and take appropriate steps.

Background of the Case The petition was filed by Uday Mahurkar and others, demanding stricter regulations to ban sexually explicit content, nudity, and obscene scenes on OTT and social media. The petition suggested the formation of an independent committee, similar to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), comprising retired Supreme Court judges and experts, to monitor and certify such content.

Supreme Court’s Remarks During the hearing, Justice Gavai noted that the court often faces accusations of interfering with the executive and legislature’s work when intervening in such matters, but this is a sensitive issue that cannot be ignored. The court also expressed concern that parents often give mobile phones to children to keep them occupied, inadvertently exposing them to such content.