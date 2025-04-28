scriptSupreme Court Issues Notices to Modi Government and OTT Platforms Over Obscene Content | Latest News | Patrika News
Supreme Court Issues Notices to Modi Government and OTT Platforms Over Obscene Content

Supreme Court Notice: The Supreme Court has issued notices to the central government, as well as platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Ullu, ALTT, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Apr 28, 2025 / 03:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Supreme Court on OTT: The Supreme Court of India has issued notices to the central government and several major platforms in response to a petition seeking a policy to regulate obscene and sexually explicit content on OTT (Over-the-Top) platforms and social media. The court expressed concern that the uncontrolled spread of such content could severely impact social values, mental health, and public safety.

Notices Issued to These Companies

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Augustine George Masih issued notices to the central government, as well as platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Ullu, ALTT, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to clarify the government’s stance on the issue and take appropriate steps.

Background of the Case

The petition was filed by Uday Mahurkar and others, demanding stricter regulations to ban sexually explicit content, nudity, and obscene scenes on OTT and social media. The petition suggested the formation of an independent committee, similar to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), comprising retired Supreme Court judges and experts, to monitor and certify such content.

Supreme Court’s Remarks

During the hearing, Justice Gavai noted that the court often faces accusations of interfering with the executive and legislature’s work when intervening in such matters, but this is a sensitive issue that cannot be ignored. The court also expressed concern that parents often give mobile phones to children to keep them occupied, inadvertently exposing them to such content.
The central government informed the court that some regulations already exist and additional restrictions are being considered. However, the court expected the government to take concrete steps in this direction.

SC’s Previous Warning

This is not the first time the Supreme Court has expressed concern over this issue. In February 2025, following obscene comments on a YouTube show by YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadhia, the court had urged the Centre to take steps to control content on digital platforms. Subsequently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting instructed OTT platforms to adhere to age-based content classification and self-regulation.

