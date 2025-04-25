Supreme Court pulls up Rahul Gandhi, warns him over Savarkar remark: ‘Don’t repeat this’

scriptSupreme Court pulls up Rahul Gandhi, warns him over Savarkar remark: ‘Don’t repeat this’ | Supreme Court pulls up Rahul Gandhi, warns him over Savarkar remark: &#39;Don&#39;t repeat this&#39; | Latest News | Patrika News
This case stems from a controversial statement made by Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in 2022.

The Supreme Court of India has issued a strong reprimand to Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Congress MP, over his controversial remarks about freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. The apex court adopted a firm stance, warning that irresponsible comments about India’s freedom fighters will not be tolerated. However, the court also granted Rahul Gandhi relief by staying the proceedings against him in the lower court.

Court Issues Stern Warning to Rahul

The bench, headed by Justice Dipankar Datta, reprimanded Rahul Gandhi, stating, “You cannot make such statements without understanding history.” The court sternly warned, “If such comments are repeated in the future, the Supreme Court will take suo moto cognisance and hold a hearing.” The court further remarked sarcastically, “How can you say such things about those who gave us freedom? Tomorrow, you might say something about Mahatma Gandhi as well, because he called Savarkar a ‘faithful servant’?”
The Supreme Court also reminded that Mahatma Gandhi had shown respect to Savarkar, and Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had also written to him. Justice Dipankar Datta advised Rahul Gandhi, “You are making such statements in Maharashtra, where Veer Savarkar is revered. You should not do this. Why are you making such comments?”

The Controversy Surrounding Rahul’s Statement

This case stems from a controversial statement made by Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in 2022. Rahul commented that Savarkar received a pension from the British. Following this statement, lawyer Nripendra Pandey filed a complaint in a lower court in Lucknow. The lower court initially registered a case against Rahul Gandhi under sections 153(A) and 505 of the IPC and issued a summons. Rahul Gandhi challenged this summons and approached the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court strongly advised Rahul Gandhi to refrain from making such irresponsible comments in the future, especially about freedom fighters whom the nation holds in high esteem.

