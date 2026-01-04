Three minors arrested for gang rape of 13-year-old girl, blackmailed her with video

Representative Image
A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in Hubballi, Karnataka. Here, three minors residing in the same colony have gang-raped a 13-year-old innocent girl. Informing about the case on Saturday, the police said that all three accused are between 14 and 15 years of age. According to the victim's parents, after committing the crime, the accused also blackmailed the child by threatening to make a video viral.
Since all three accused and the victim are minors, the police are handling this case with extreme sensitivity. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and other sections and have started investigating the matter. According to information, when the victim child's parents were not at home, the three boys living in their neighbourhood committed this incident. The three took the victim child to a secluded place and gang-raped her.
N Shashikumar, Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad, while informing about the case, said that the victim child is safe and has been taken into police protection. Along with this, the police have also taken all three minor accused into custody. According to Kumar, two of the three accused are currently studying in high school, and one has dropped out of school. The police took this action based on the complaint filed by the child's parents.
The victim's parents also informed the police that the three accused had intimidated and threatened the girl after committing the gang-rape. They told the victim that they had a video of the incident and would make it viral if she complained to anyone. Following the parents' complaint, the police have taken all three accused into custody. Commissioner Kumar stated that the mobile phones of the accused have been seized and will also be investigated.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending