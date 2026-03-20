Tragedy: 3 IIT Bombay Students Die in Car Crash While Returning from Ladakh Trip

According to police information, a group of 10 friends from IIT had gone to visit Ladakh in three separate vehicles. After a long road trip, they were all returning to Pune when two vehicles stopped for a break along the way, while the Fortuner car, which met with the accident, continued ahead. During this time, the car met with an accident between Karadiya and Balapura near Kota on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver fell asleep, causing the car to hit the divider and lose balance. The car was travelling at such high speed that it went airborne, fell directly off the flyover, and landed in a dry ditch.