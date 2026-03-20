Tragedy: 3 IIT Bombay Students Die in Car Crash While Returning from Ladakh Trip

Three Students Killed in Road Accident (Representative Image)
A tragic accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Kota in Rajasthan. A car lost control and fell off the flyover, resulting in the on-the-spot deaths of three occupants. According to information received from the police, all three deceased were students at IIT Bombay and were returning to Pune after holidaying in Ladakh with their friends. This horrific accident happened en route, leading to the deaths of the three students.
According to police information, a group of 10 friends from IIT had gone to visit Ladakh in three separate vehicles. After a long road trip, they were all returning to Pune when two vehicles stopped for a break along the way, while the Fortuner car, which met with the accident, continued ahead. During this time, the car met with an accident between Karadiya and Balapura near Kota on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver fell asleep, causing the car to hit the divider and lose balance. The car was travelling at such high speed that it went airborne, fell directly off the flyover, and landed in a dry ditch.
According to local police officials and eyewitnesses, the impact of the accident was so tremendous that the car was completely crushed. Manoj Singh, an official from the Kathoon police station area, stated that the vehicle had completely lost control. The condition of the car after the collision was so bad that it was extremely difficult to extract the trapped occupants. Locals and passers-by immediately rushed to help and, after considerable effort, managed to retrieve the bodies. The incident left those present in shock.
Following the accident, the police and local administration immediately reached the spot. The bodies of the three deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Kathoon Hospital. The police have informed the families of the deceased and initiated further legal proceedings. Preliminary investigations suggest overspeeding and driver fatigue as the causes, but the complete truth will only emerge after a thorough investigation. This accident once again highlights the need for caution and adequate rest during long-distance journeys.
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