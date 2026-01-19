19 January 2026,

Monday

National News

Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Several States Over Next 72 Hours

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in several states across the country for the next 72 hours. Let's take a look at which states will experience rain.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

IMD issues heavy rain alert

IMD issues heavy rain alert

This time, the monsoon saw much more rain than expected, after which winter is now wreaking havoc. But usually, with the onset of winter, the rain bids farewell, whereas this time a different scenario is being witnessed. This time, the rain continues in many parts of the country. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will change in the next 72 hours. Due to this, a heavy rain alert has been issued for many states of the country.

How will the weather be in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and UP

The Meteorological Department has also issued a rain alert for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and UP for the next 72 hours. Clouds will shower in these states from January 22. During this time, there is also an alert for strong winds.

Rain with snowfall in hilly areas

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, as well as Ladakh, for the next 72 hours. During this time, snowfall is also expected in many places. An alert has also been issued for dust storms and strong winds blowing at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in the next 72 hours.

Rain will continue in southern states

There is a heavy rain alert for the southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka in the next 72 hours. Apart from this, heavy showers are also expected in Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Mahe, Karaikal, and Puducherry for the next 72 hours.

19 Jan 2026 04:59 pm

News / National News / Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Several States Over Next 72 Hours

