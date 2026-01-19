Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Several States Over Next 72 Hours

This time, the monsoon saw much more rain than expected, after which winter is now wreaking havoc. But usually, with the onset of winter, the rain bids farewell, whereas this time a different scenario is being witnessed. This time, the rain continues in many parts of the country. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will change in the next 72 hours. Due to this, a heavy rain alert has been issued for many states of the country.