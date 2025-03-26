Weather Update: North India Braces for Heatwave, South Sees Storms and Rain

Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds with speeds of 30-50 km/h are likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, south-central Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Karnataka. Showers are also expected to commence in Kerala and Mahe, continuing until 27 March.

A Confluence of Heat and Rain Across the Nation Temperatures are predicted to rise by 2-3 degrees in the North-Western plains of India, but this increase will be more pronounced in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi’s temperature may reach 38°C, while Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram may see temperatures between 36-37°C. West and North-East India are poised for a temperature jump of 4-6 degrees, lasting for the next 4-5 days. Central India and interior Maharashtra may also experience a 2-4-degree rise.

Conversely, light to moderate rainfall is expected to begin in Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe. The influence of a Western Disturbance is likely to bring rain and thunderstorms to Himachal Pradesh, lasting until 27 March. Coastal Gujarat is expected to experience continued heat and humidity, but no significant temperature changes are anticipated in the next 24 hours.

Heavy Rainfall on 26 March The Western Himalayas will experience significant weather changes. Heavy rain and snowfall are expected at various locations in Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad. Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Rainfall is likely to continue in Kerala and Mahe.

Heat in Uttar Pradesh will intensify, with temperatures potentially soaring by 4-6 degrees. Delhi’s mercury may touch 39°C, leading to increased humidity and heaviness in the air. Temperature increases may continue in West and North-East India, while Gujarat is expected to see a 2-3-degree drop from the next day.

Relief Possible on 27 March The impact of the Western Disturbance may reach its peak. Rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected to persist in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Strong winds in Delhi may bring relief, leading to a temperature drop. A 2-3-degree decrease is likely in the North-Western plains, except for Uttar Pradesh, where the heat will prevail.

Hot and humid weather is expected in Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Temperatures in West and North-East India may rise by 4-6 degrees, while the 2-4-degree increase in Central India and Maharashtra will continue.

This weather narrative is influenced by several systems. A trough from South Chhattisgarh to North Kerala, westerly winds in the mid and upper atmosphere, and two Western Disturbances—one over Jharkhand-Bihar, the other near Qatar—are weaving a complex pattern of rain, heat, and winds. Temperatures in North-West India will rise and then fall, Uttar Pradesh will experience a heatwave, and the Himalayan region will see rain and snowfall. The IMD advises—drink plenty of water, avoid going out during the midday, and brace for changing weather conditions.