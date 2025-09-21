Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Amit Shah to Lay Foundation Stone of Jodhpur College for Visually Impaired

According to the schedule, Home Minister Amit Shah will land at Jodhpur airport at 3:50 PM on a special aircraft. From there, he will depart for Ramraj Nagar at 3:55 PM.

Jodhpur

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

Home Minister Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: Patrika)

Jodhpur. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Jodhpur today on a one-day visit. He will be the chief guest at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Parsamal Bohra College for the Blind, located in Ramraj Nagar.

According to the schedule, Shah will land at Jodhpur Airport at 3:50 PM by special aircraft. From there, he will proceed directly to Ramraj Nagar at 3:55 PM. From 4:10 PM to 5:30 PM, he will be present at the foundation stone laying ceremony. During this time, he will also interact with the students and management of the college for the blind. Afterwards, he will return to the airport at 5:50 PM and depart for Surat, Gujarat at 5:55 PM.

Project Expected to Gain Momentum

Parsamal Bohra College for the Blind has been providing education and training to visually impaired students for a long time. The construction of the new building will provide modern facilities and a better learning environment. It is expected that the foundation stone laying ceremony by Amit Shah will give further momentum to this project.

Tight Security Arrangements

The Jodhpur administration has completed preparations for the event. Tight security arrangements have been made from the airport to Ramraj Nagar. Police and administrative officials are continuously inspecting the venue to prevent any lapses.

Enthusiasm Among People

Enthusiasm is being witnessed among the local people and social workers regarding Shah's visit. A large number of people are expected to attend the ceremony.

Published on:

21 Sept 2025 12:41 pm

