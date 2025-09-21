Amit Shah to Lay Foundation Stone of Jodhpur College for Visually Impaired

According to the schedule, Shah will land at Jodhpur Airport at 3:50 PM by special aircraft. From there, he will proceed directly to Ramraj Nagar at 3:55 PM. From 4:10 PM to 5:30 PM, he will be present at the foundation stone laying ceremony. During this time, he will also interact with the students and management of the college for the blind. Afterwards, he will return to the airport at 5:50 PM and depart for Surat, Gujarat at 5:55 PM.