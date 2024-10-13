scriptEngaged Daughter Flees with Boyfriend After Drugging Family with Parathas | Latest News | Patrika News
Engaged Daughter Flees with Boyfriend After Drugging Family with Parathas

MP News: A 17-year-old girl from Gwalior made her mother and sister unconscious by feeding them potato parathas laced with sedatives and then fled with her boyfriend, taking away ancestral jewelry and lakhs of cash.

GwaliorOct 13, 2024 / 07:23 pm

Patrika Desk

In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a 17-year-old girl drugged her mother and sister by serving them sedative-laced potato parathas before fleeing with her boyfriend, stealing ancestral jewellery and lakhs in cash.

When the effect of the sedative wore off and the mother regained consciousness, she found that the entire household was in disarray and her daughter was missing. It was then that she realized that her daughter had fled.
The incident took place in the Gola Ka Mandir police station area. The girl who fled was engaged just six days ago.

Sedatives mixed in potato parathas

A woman from Gola Ka Mandir area in Gwalior has lodged a complaint with the police, stating that her minor daughter had fled with her boyfriend. The boyfriend, Mohan Singh, is also missing from his home.
The woman stated that her daughter had prepared potato parathas for everyone on Saturday night but did not eat any herself. She didn’t suspect anything then, but on Sunday morning around 9 am, when she woke up, she found that the jewelry was missing and her daughter was also gone. It was then that she realized that her daughter had mixed sedatives in the parathas.

Engagement took place 6 days ago

According to the woman, her daughter’s engagement had taken place just six days ago, and she had fled with ancestral jewelry and one lakh rupees in cash. The head of the family works in Delhi, while the woman and her two daughters live in Gwalior. It is said that the girl and Mohan Singh had been in a relationship for about a year, and the mother had caught her daughter talking to Mohan on the phone a month ago and had restricted her from leaving the house. The police have registered a case of kidnapping based on the woman’s complaint and have started investigating the matter.

