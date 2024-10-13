Engaged Daughter Flees with Boyfriend After Drugging Family with Parathas

The incident took place in the Gola Ka Mandir police station area. The girl who fled was engaged just six days ago. Sedatives mixed in potato parathas A woman from Gola Ka Mandir area in Gwalior has lodged a complaint with the police, stating that her minor daughter had fled with her boyfriend. The boyfriend, Mohan Singh, is also missing from his home.

The woman stated that her daughter had prepared potato parathas for everyone on Saturday night but did not eat any herself. She didn’t suspect anything then, but on Sunday morning around 9 am, when she woke up, she found that the jewelry was missing and her daughter was also gone. It was then that she realized that her daughter had mixed sedatives in the parathas.