Gang Rape of Varanasi Sportswoman: Seven Boys Assault Girl in Moving Car

Visited a Hookah Bar with Boyfriend, Left in a Friend’s Car According to reports, the 18-year-old athlete, a resident of Lalpur Pandapur, went to a hookah bar in Sigra with her Muslim boyfriend on the evening of April 2nd. After leaving the hookah bar, her boyfriend took her to his friend’s car. They sat in the back seat. They then went to the Kacheri area, where the boyfriend got another friend to join them in the car. They then proceeded to Hukulganj Road, where the boyfriend picked up yet another friend.

The car then started moving towards Ring Road. During this time, the girl’s boyfriend and his three friends raped her. Later, the boyfriend called three more friends, who joined them on Ring Road. There were two men in the front and five in the back. The car then sped from Ring Road towards Lalpur. After the athlete’s condition worsened, the accused threw her out of the moving car a short distance from her home and escaped. The athlete then somehow managed to reach her home.

Six Accused in Custody, Search for One Continues The athlete’s family stated that they took her to the hospital on April 2nd, where she is still undergoing treatment. On Sunday, her father filed a complaint at the police station. The police registered a case and arrested six of the accused. A search is underway for the remaining accused. A police team visited the hookah bar in Sigra and conducted an investigation. Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal instructed the Sigra Station House Officer to take effective action against the hookah bar and any hotels mentioned by the victim.