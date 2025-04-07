scriptGang Rape of Varanasi Sportswoman: Seven Boys Assault Girl in Moving Car | Latest News | Patrika News
Gang Rape of Varanasi Sportswoman: Seven Boys Assault Girl in Moving Car

A young woman in Varanasi, who had discontinued her studies after intermediate, used to go for morning runs to a UP college for a sports course. Her father is a vehicle driver. She is the youngest of four sisters and also has a younger brother.

VaranasiApr 07, 2025

Patrika Desk

A female athlete in Varanasi was gang-raped by seven boys, including her friend and his friends, in a moving car. The incident occurred on April 2nd in the Lalpur Pandapur police station area. When the girl’s condition deteriorated, the accused abandoned her near her home and fled. She managed to reach home and inform her family, who immediately took her to the hospital. Based on her father’s complaint, a case has been registered, and six of the accused have been arrested.

Visited a Hookah Bar with Boyfriend, Left in a Friend’s Car

According to reports, the 18-year-old athlete, a resident of Lalpur Pandapur, went to a hookah bar in Sigra with her Muslim boyfriend on the evening of April 2nd. After leaving the hookah bar, her boyfriend took her to his friend’s car. They sat in the back seat. They then went to the Kacheri area, where the boyfriend got another friend to join them in the car. They then proceeded to Hukulganj Road, where the boyfriend picked up yet another friend.
The car then started moving towards Ring Road. During this time, the girl’s boyfriend and his three friends raped her. Later, the boyfriend called three more friends, who joined them on Ring Road. There were two men in the front and five in the back. The car then sped from Ring Road towards Lalpur. After the athlete’s condition worsened, the accused threw her out of the moving car a short distance from her home and escaped. The athlete then somehow managed to reach her home.

Six Accused in Custody, Search for One Continues

The athlete’s family stated that they took her to the hospital on April 2nd, where she is still undergoing treatment. On Sunday, her father filed a complaint at the police station. The police registered a case and arrested six of the accused. A search is underway for the remaining accused. A police team visited the hookah bar in Sigra and conducted an investigation. Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal instructed the Sigra Station House Officer to take effective action against the hookah bar and any hotels mentioned by the victim.

Chandrakant Meena, DCP Varuna Zone

DCP Varuna Zone, Chandrakant Meena, stated that a case has been registered based on the complaint, and six youths have been taken into custody. Interrogation is underway. CCTV footage from the alleged hookah bar and related hotels is being used to identify other individuals involved. The DCP mentioned that no accusations were made on the day the victim was found; a complaint was filed the following day. The police are investigating this sensitive case.

Gang Rape of Varanasi Sportswoman: Seven Boys Assault Girl in Moving Car

