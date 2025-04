Government Employees to Receive Dearness Allowance Based on 7th Pay Commission

Bhopal•Apr 01, 2025 / 09:52 am• Patrika Desk

Dearness Allowance

DA Hike: From today, 1 April, things are about to get better for government employees in Madhya Pradesh. They will now receive dearness allowance (DA) calculated according to the 7th Pay Commission. This proposal was approved in a meeting of the Mohan Cabinet in MP. Employees will see significant benefits from April onwards. Previously, DA was calculated based on the old system, but the switch to the 7th Pay Commission will result in increased salaries.

Since 2016, promotions for government employees had been frozen. After nine years, the Mohan government has lifted the ban, allowing promotions to resume. All departments have issued instructions accordingly. Dearness Allowance According to the 7th Pay Commission Until now, Madhya Pradesh government employees received DA based on the 6th Pay Commission. However, from today, 1 April, they will receive DA calculated according to the 7th Pay Commission. This will lead to increased allowances covering expenses such as petrol, diesel, and house rent.