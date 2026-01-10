Jaipur Horror: Audi at 100 km speed ploughs into 18 people, one killed

Jaipur Audi Car Accident: A speeding luxury car caused havoc on Vandemataram Road in Jawahar Nagar, Jaipur, on Friday night, creating chaos within seconds. According to eyewitnesses, the car, travelling at over 100 km/h, mowed down people sitting on the roadside.
As many as 18 people were critically injured in the accident, while Ramesh Bairwa, a resident of Bhilwara, lost his life. Four people were inside the car. The crowd that gathered at the scene apprehended and thrashed the occupants.
Three of the occupants managed to escape the mob's clutches, while one was rescued by the police who arrived at the scene and taken into custody. The car hit seven roadside stalls and carts at the accident site. The car is registered in Daman and Diu.
Eyewitnesses reported that the speeding car was heading from Vandemataram Road towards Muhana. Due to its excessive speed, it lost control at a turn, collided with the circle, and then veered off, hitting people sitting on chairs and standing nearby on the roadside.
Following this, it struck roadside stalls and carts. The collision was so severe that one cart was split into two pieces. Before people could react, the car hit 15 individuals one after another. Among the injured were stall operators, their workers, and customers.
The accident caused panic in the area. Hearing the screams, locals rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Jaipuria Hospital via private vehicles and ambulances. Four individuals with severe injuries were subsequently referred to SMS Hospital.
Some of the injured were taken to private hospitals. The police seized the damaged Audi and investigated the car's driver, discovering that Dinesh Jat, a resident of Churu, was driving the vehicle. The apprehended individual is a companion of the driver.
Eyewitnesses stated that after colliding with numerous stalls and carts, the car came to a halt after hitting a tree. There were many carts and about 50-60 people present at the spot. Had the car not stopped, many more people would have been hit.
The public overturned the car and pulled out the youth trapped underneath. The police are also investigating whether the car occupant was under the influence of alcohol or any other substance.
