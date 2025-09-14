Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Indian Scientists Develop New Blood Cancer Treatment Technique

IIT Indore has developed a new drug technology for the treatment of blood cancer. This is expected to enable more effective and accessible treatment for blood cancer patients. Details are inside.

Indore

Patrika Desk

Sep 14, 2025

Blood cancer treatment
Cancer treatment (Image: Patrika)

Blood Cancer Treatment: The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, located in Madhya Pradesh, India, has developed a novel drug technology for the treatment of blood cancer, or leukaemia. This technology is being touted as a new engineered version of L-asparaginase (a type of protein used as a chemotherapy drug in the treatment of leukaemia). The drug focuses on the treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL), a serious blood cancer affecting people of all ages, particularly children and young adults.

Currently, ALL is treated with a drug called L-asparaginase. However, a major problem with this treatment is that existing drugs cause several serious side effects in patients, including liver damage, allergies, and nervous system disorders. This makes treatment particularly challenging for children. According to IIT officials, this technology has now been transferred to DK Biopharma for large-scale production and faster distribution to affected patients.

Successful Clinical Trials

This blood cancer drug was developed by Prof. Avinash Sonavane and his team at the Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering Department of IIT Indore. They conducted months of research on the drug, which has proven to be safer and more effective in clinical trials. It exhibits significantly fewer side effects, leading to improved patient safety.

Drug Results

In clinical research, this drug has been found to eliminate more than 85% of leukaemia cells. Prof. Sonavane stated that this research has reached the technology transfer stage. The partnership with DK Biopharma will enable wider access to the drug, particularly for children and young adults, facilitating better treatment and combatting the disease.

‘Excellent Results Achieved’

Prof. Suhas Joshi, Director of IIT Indore, stated that the aim of research is always to improve people's lives. Clinical trials of the drug have been conducted, yielding excellent results. A contract has been signed with a company for drug production. This step aims to make the treatment of leukaemia more accessible and affordable, ensuring better treatment outcomes.

Updated on:

14 Sept 2025 11:41 am

Published on:

14 Sept 2025 11:40 am

