Indian Scientists Develop New Blood Cancer Treatment Technique

Blood Cancer Treatment: The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, located in Madhya Pradesh, India, has developed a novel drug technology for the treatment of blood cancer, or leukaemia. This technology is being touted as a new engineered version of L-asparaginase (a type of protein used as a chemotherapy drug in the treatment of leukaemia). The drug focuses on the treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL), a serious blood cancer affecting people of all ages, particularly children and young adults.