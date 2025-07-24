Indore-Mumbai Travel Made Easier with Launch of Superfast Tejas Express

Good news for residents of Indore, Ujjain, and Ratlam districts in Madhya Pradesh. Travel to Mumbai has become easier with the launch of a new superfast express train from Indore. The Tejas superfast train departed from Mumbai for Indore on Wednesday and arrived in Indore at 1 PM on Thursday. The same train will depart from Indore for Mumbai on Thursday evening. The train will operate three times a week from both Indore and Mumbai stations.