24 July 2025,

Thursday

Indore-Mumbai Travel Made Easier with Launch of Superfast Tejas Express

The train will stop at Ujjain, Ratlam, Dahod, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations in both directions. This train will have first AC, AC 2-tier and AC 3-tier coaches...

Indore

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

TEJAS EXPRESS
Tejas superfast special train (Source-Patrika)

Good news for residents of Indore, Ujjain, and Ratlam districts in Madhya Pradesh. Travel to Mumbai has become easier with the launch of a new superfast express train from Indore. The Tejas superfast train departed from Mumbai for Indore on Wednesday and arrived in Indore at 1 PM on Thursday. The same train will depart from Indore for Mumbai on Thursday evening. The train will operate three times a week from both Indore and Mumbai stations.

Indore-Mumbai Superfast Tejas Train Launched

Train number 09085, the Mumbai Central-Indore special train, departed Mumbai at 11:20 PM on Wednesday, 23 July, and arrived in Indore at 1 PM on Thursday. In return, train number 09086, the Indore-Mumbai special train, will depart from Indore at 5 PM on Thursday, arriving in Mumbai at 7:10 AM the following day. The train will depart from Mumbai on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and from Indore on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Stoppages and Fares

In both directions, the train will stop at Ujjain, Ratlam, Dahod, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali stations. Fares are categorized into three classes: AC 3 Tier (₹1,805), AC 2 Tier (₹2,430), and AC First Class (₹3,800).

Published on:

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 04:53 pm

English News / News Bulletin / Indore-Mumbai Travel Made Easier with Launch of Superfast Tejas Express
